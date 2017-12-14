Lady Rams take 62-42 win over Elkin

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Lady Rams put on a show on Tuesday night as they hosted the Lady Elks in Boonville. Starmount came out firing and took a 62-42 conference win.

Starmount was able to come out of the gate on fire as the Rams went on a seven-point scoring run. Chloe Ford started things off with a two-point basket then she put up a three-point shot from beyond the arch. Skylar Martin put in a shot of her own to give the Rams a 7-0 lead before Elkin was able to put up a single point. Elkin broke its scoring drought as Chloe Osborne set up behind the three-point line for the first Elkin basket of the night.

After the Elkin basket, Starmount was able to keep its momentum up to score six more points courtesy of Ford, Maggie Freed and Martin. Elkin was able to cut the lead 13-6 as Catie Beth Brown put in her own three-point shot from the left side of the court. Starmount answered back to make the score 16-6, as Martin and Tecora Manns put up two baskets. Before the buzzer sounded, Audrey Jennings put in a shot for Elkin. At the end of the first, Starmount had a comfortable 16-8 lead over Elkin.

In the second quarter, Starmount outscored Elkin 18-11 to keep its lead going into halftime. The Rams showed up on defense, as well as offense, to take a 34-19 lead at the break. In the final two quarters of the night, Starmount kept cruising. The Rams put up 17 points in the third, while Elkin managed to put up eight points.

The fourth quarter saw Elkin outscore Starmount for the first time as the Rams put up 11 points, and the Lady Elks put up 15. As the buzzer was about to sound in the fourth, Starmount’s Isabel Najera put in the final basket of the night to give the Rams a 62-42 win.

With the win, Starmount moves to 2-3 overall and 1-0 in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference. Elkin moves to 0-6 overall, and 0-3 in the MVAC.

Starmount Stats:

C. Ford – 18 points and 7 rebounds

T. Manns – 11 points and 10 rebounds

E. Pozo – 10 points and 3 rebounds

T. Wood – 7 points and 6 rebounds

S. Martin – 6 points and 1 rebound

M. Freed – 5 points and 2 rebounds

Shore – 2 points and 2 rebounds

Najera – 2 points

Elkin Stats:

A. Jennings – 16 points and 2 rebounds

C. Brown – 12 points and 8 rebounds

C. Osborne – 7 points and 6 rebounds

K. Cook – 5 points and 2 rebounds

C. Matthews – 2 points

Edwards – 4 rebounds

Catie Beth Brown (20) makes her way past Taylor Wood (11) on Tuesday night. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1365-copy.jpg Catie Beth Brown (20) makes her way past Taylor Wood (11) on Tuesday night. Kristian Russell | The Tribune Chloe Ford had a great night for the Rams, as she had 18 points and seven rebounds. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1412-copy.jpg Chloe Ford had a great night for the Rams, as she had 18 points and seven rebounds. Kristian Russell | The Tribune