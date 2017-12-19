Falcons down Cardinals, 64-46

EAST BEND — Last week, the East Wilkes Cardinals (0-5, 0-1) traveled to East Bend to take on the Forbush Falcons (4-3, 1-0). Both teams put up a tough fight, but Forbush was able to pull away to take a 64-46 win.

Things got off to a slow start for both teams in the first quarter. The Falcons and the Cardinals missed shot after shot until East Wilkes’ Alex Chatman was able to break through. Chatman put up a two-point shot to give East Wilkes a 2-0 lead. Forbush didn’t let the Cardinals pull away as Samuel Crews put the Falcons in the lead with a three-point basket from beyond the arch.

From there, the game went back and forth as East Wilkes made a shot then the Falcons would follow it up with a basket of their own. It wasn’t until the final two minutes of the first quarter that Forbush pulled away. Lance Kennedy, Sinjun Southard and Crews all put up a basket to give Forbush a 19-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Forbush turned up the heat as it outscored East Wilkes 22-10. Jarrett Hall and James Allred put their names on the score sheet with several shots for the Falcons. East Wilkes was able to put up points courtesy of Bryce Vestal and Brandon Church, but it wasn’t enough as Forbush had a 41-24 lead going into halftime.

The final two quarters saw the Falcons and the Cardinals go shot for shot. In the third quarter, Forbush put up eight points while East Wilkes put up six. In the fourth quarter, Forbush put up 15 points and East Wilkes put up 16. It was a hard-fought final two quarters, but Forbush was able to hang on to come away with a 64-46 win.

East Wilkes Stats:

B. Vestal – 18 points and 8 rebounds

B. Longbottom – 8 points and 3 rebounds

B. Church – 7 points and 1 rebound

Z. Lovette – 5 points and 1 rebound

A. Chatman – 4 points and 2 rebounds

J. Slaters – 2 points and 5 rebounds

L. Lytton – 2 points and 1 rebound

M. Byrd – 2 rebounds

Forbush Stats:

L. Kennedy – 16 points and

S. Crews – 10 points and 3 rebounds

S. Southard – 9 points and 4 rebounds

J. Hall – 9 points and 7 rebounds

J. Allred – 7 points and 8 rebounds

L. Rockett – 3 points and 2 rebounds

A. Boyles – 2 points and 3 rebounds

J. Thompson – 2 points

J. Gentry – 2 points and 1 rebound

Landon Rockett takes a free throw for the Falcons. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Alex Boyles goes up for a rebound for the Falcons last week in East Bend. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple