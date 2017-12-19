Falcons fall short against Cardinals

EAST BEND — Thursday night’s game between the Lady Cardinals and the Lady Falcons brought out the fire and the intensity of both teams. Forbush went into the game with a 5-0 record, while East Wilkes was holding on to a 3-1 overall record. Both teams put up a fight, but it was the East Wilkes Cardinals who came away with a 64-60 win to hand Forbush its first loss of the season.

In the first quarter, things started off in a back and forth fashion. East Wilkes put up a 3-0 lead as Gracie Brown put in a two-point shot and a free throw. Forbush answered back on its next play when Parkley Hennings was fouled and made both of her free throws. With the score sitting at 3-2 in East Wilkes’ favor, Forbush reared its head and took its first lead of the night.

Hennings put up a two-point shot which opened up a scoring run for the Falcons. Hope Grimes knocked in a three-point shot from outside the arch, then Nicole Scott hit two free throws to put the Falcons ahead 9-3. East Wilkes stopped the Falcons scoring drive on its next possession as Brown put in a basket, then a free throw to make the score 9-6.

Although the Cardinals put a stop to Forbush’s scoring drive, the Falcons were able to keep up their momentum as Hennings and Scott put up additional points. Before the first quarter was over, East Wilkes tacked on three points courtesy of Lakyn Mathis and Brown. At the end of the quarter, Forbush had a 14-9 lead over the Cardinals.

The second quarter saw both teams turn up the heat as Forbush scored 18 points and East Wilkes scored 20. Leah Nance put up a three-point shot to tie the game 20-20 with four minutes left in the quarter. Forbush was able to break the tie with two baskets, but the Cardinals made a come back once again. Nance put up another three-point shot to tie the game 26-26, and the game started to come alive. As the second quarter wound down, Forbush held on to a 32-29 lead over East Wilkes.

East Wilkes came out of the half and used its size to its advantage. The Cardinals set up down low and posted up to score big shots that added up in the long run. Mathis and Pardue were big factors in the Cardinals dominance from the paint. East Wilkes was able to put up 23 points and hold Forbush to just 11. At the end of the third, East Wilkes had taken a 52-43 lead over Forbush.

The final quarter saw Forbush tie the game 58-58, and then take a 60-58 lead over East Wilkes. The Cardinals then fought back with less than two minutes to play, when they took a 62-60 lead. East Wilkes was able to hang on and knock in a final basket at the hands of Pardue. East Wilkes took a 64-60 win and handed Forbush its first loss of 2017.

East Wilkes moves to 4-1 overall, it will host North Wilkes on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. Forbush moves to 5-1, it will host Surry Central on Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

East Wilkes Stats:

L. Nance – 21 points and 4 rebounds

A. Pardue – 15 points and 10 rebounds

G. Brown – 12 points and 5 rebounds

L. Mathis – 6 points and 12 rebounds

T. Jolly – 6 points and 1 rebound

C. Pierce – 2 points and 1 rebound

L. Johnson – 2 points and 2 rebounds

Forbush Stats:

P. Hennings – 26 points and 13 rebounds

N. Scott – 25 points and 2 rebounds

H. Grimes – 5 points and 1 rebound

M. Bellanger – 4 points and 5 rebounds

B. Gammons – 2 rebounds

S. Hutchens – 3 rebounds

M. Anthony – 1 rebound

Nicole Scott had 25 points for the Falcons. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0036-copy.jpg Nicole Scott had 25 points for the Falcons. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Parkley Hennings had 26 points for Forbush. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0048-copy.jpg Parkley Hennings had 26 points for Forbush. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple