Forbush places seventh in tournament

BOONVILLE — The Forbush Falcons competed in the Cook’s Holiday Classic Tournament at Starmount High School last weekend. Forbush fell to East Surry in the opening round, then to Salem in the second round before taking on East Wilkes in the seventh place game. The Falcons took a 65-25 win over the Cardinals to take seventh place in the tournament.

Falcons emerge victorious over East Wilkes

Forbush took a commanding 65-25 win over the East Wilkes Cardinals on Friday night. Forbush took the momentum early in the game, and didn’t let up until the final buzzer sounded.

Jared Hall put in the first basket for the Falcons, and East Wilkes answered back as Zach Lovette put in a shot from the outside post. Allred put in a basket to give the lead back to the Falcons, and East Wilkes was never able to tie or take the lead again. Forbush kept going in for shots in the first quarter and took a 16-6 lead heading to the second quarter.

Before halftime, Forbush put up another 15 points and held East Wilkes to just four points. In the final two quarters, Forbush scored 22 points and 12 points, while holding East Wilkes to 10 points and five points. When all was said and done, Forbush took a 65-25 win over East Wilkes.

Forbush stats:

Kennedy – 22 points and 5 rebounds

Hall – 14 points and 12 rebounds

Southard – 6 points and 4 rebounds

Allred – 6 points and 4 rebounds

Crews – 5 points and 3 rebounds

Thompson – 4 pints and 3 rebounds

Rockett – 4 points and 6 rebounds

Gentry – 2 points

Hundley – 2 points

Boyles – 3 rebounds

Forbush falls to East Surry

The Forbush Falcons took on East Surry in a battle of the opening round of the Cook’s Holiday Classic Tournament. East Surry came out on fire and were able to take a 76-49 win over the Falcons.

East Surry outscored Forbush at every turn, and after the first quarter they never let the Falcons take the lead again. Things started off with Sinjun Southard hitting a three for the Falcons, but East Surry was able to answer back, as Jefferson Boaz hit a two-point shot. John Marion hit a two-point lay up on the Cardinals next drive to take a 4-3 lead over the Falcons.

As time went on, both teams started turning up the heat. Jared Hall gave the lead back to the Falcons as he beat Boaz to the basket for a lay-up. Boaz redeemed himself on the next play as he put up a strong shot from the past for a 6-5 East Surry lead.

The back and forth motion kept going for both teams until the buzzer sounded. Lance Kennedy and Sam Crews both knocked in a few shots for the Falcons, while Quincy Smith, Boaz, and Marion knocked in shot for the Caridnals. With the first quarter in the books, East Surry had a 21-19 lead over Forbush.

Things picked up for East Surry in the second quarter as the Cardinals outscored Forbush 16-7. Caleb Hearn started the scoring for the Cardinals with a two-point shot. Forbush was able to answer his shot back with a shot by Southard. With the score 23-22, East Surry put up ten points before the Falcons could score another basket. Hearn hit a three pointer, Stephen Gosnell hit a two pointer, Smith hit a two pointer and a three point shot.

With the score 33-22 in East Surry’s favor, Forbush tried to dig itself out of the hole. Allred and Kennedy both put in a shot a piece but it wasn’t enough to overcome East Surry as the Cardinals scored two more baskets for a 37-26 lead at halftime.

In the final two quarters things went smoothly for the Cardinals. In the third quarter East Surry scored 19 points to Forbush’s 10, and in the fourth quarter the Cardinals scored 20 points to the Falcon’s 13. It was a picture perfect ending to the opening round of the tournament as East Surry was able to take a 76-49 win over Forbush.

Forbush Stats:

L. Kennedy – 21 points and 3 rebounds

S. Southard – 12 points and 6 rebounds

J. Hall – 7 points and 10 rebounds

A. Boyles – 2 points and 2 rebounds

J. Gentry – 2 points

S. Crews – 2 points

Allred – 2 points and 9 rebounds

L. Hundley – 1 point and 2 rebounds

The Forbush Falcons placed seventh in the Cook’s Classic Tournament. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0095-copy201812125642537.jpg The Forbush Falcons placed seventh in the Cook’s Classic Tournament. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple