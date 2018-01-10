Falcons fly past Wildcats, 66-50

EAST BEND — The Forbush Lady Falcons kept their undefeated Western Piedmont Athletic Conference record alive on Friday night with a win over the West Stokes Wildcats. Forbush came out on top and never looked back as the Falcons were able to take a 66-50 win to move to 4-0 in the conference.

Things started off on the right foot for both teams as the first quarter ended 17-16 in Forbush’s favor. West Stokes put up the first basket, and the Falcons were able to tie the game as Kara Scott put up a two-point shot. Parkley Hennings followed up Scott’s shot with one of her own to give Forbush a 4-2 lead. West Stokes was able to tie the game 4-4 on its next possession, but the Falcons were able to come back down the court and take the lead once again.

Nicole Scott put herself behind the arch and put the Falcons ahead 7-4 with a screaming three-point shot. The back-and-forth momentum carried on for the rest of the game as West Stokes would tie the score, then Forbush would make the go-ahead basket. The first quarter ended in a nail-biting fashion as Forbush was able to hang on to the one-point lead over the Wildcats.

Forbush was able to carry its momentum from the first quarter over to the second quarter, while the Wildcats struggled to maintain their pressure. The Falcons outscored West Stokes 15-6 to take a substantial 10-point lead going into halftime. West Stokes scored the majority of its points in the first four minutes of the second quarter, and put the Falcons down 20-17.

Forbush was able to come back thanks to Meghan Anthony and Mirian Lyon, who both put in baskets to make the score 24-21. Hennings, Hope Grimes and Nicole Scott were able to round out the second quarter with several baskets, and the Falcons had a 32-22 lead over the Wildcats.

West Stokes was never able to get over its disappointing turn out in the second quarter, as the Falcons maintained its lead throughout the rest of the game. In the third quarter, Forbush outscored West Stokes 19-15, and in the fourth quarter, Forbush outscored the Wildcats 15-13. When all was said and done, Forbush took a 66-50 conference win to remain undefeated in the WPAC.

Forbush stats:

N. Scott – 22 points and 1 rebound

P. Hennings – 20 points and 15 rebounds

H. Grimes – 11 points and 2 rebounds

K. Scott – 7 points and 2 rebounds

B. Gammons – 2 points and 1 rebound

M. Lyon – 2 points and 1 rebound

M. Anthony – 2 points and 2 rebounds

Parkley Hennings had 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Falcons on Friday night. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Hennings-copy.jpg Parkley Hennings had 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Falcons on Friday night. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Miriana Lyon makes her way down the court after stealing the ball from a West Stokes player. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0704-copy.jpg Miriana Lyon makes her way down the court after stealing the ball from a West Stokes player. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple