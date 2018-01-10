Falcons fall short against West Stokes

EAST BEND — The Forbush Falcons men’s basketball team was overwhelmed by the visiting West Stokes Wildcats on Friday night. The Falcons put up a tough fight, but West Stokes was able to take a 72-61 win over the Falcons.

In the first quarter, West Stokes got off to a great start by putting up a three-point shot. It was the only basket scored for the first minute and a half, until Forbush was able to put up its own three-point shot. Lance Kennedy made his way down the court and put a shot that tied the game 3-3.

The Wildcats put up another three-pointer, and the Falcons answered back with a shot from down low by Kennedy. Forbush was able to take its first lead of the night on its next possession as Jarrett Hall found the hands of James Allred, who put in his shot and gave Forbush a 7-6 lead.

West Stokes didn’t give the Falcons a chance to capitalize on their lead as the Wildcats came down the court and made two baskets to take the lead back, 9-7. In the final two minutes of the first quarter, Forbush was able to take an 11-9 lead as Kennedy put up a three-point shot.

West Stokes took the lead back as it went on a scoring run for a 16-11 lead. Forbush ended the first quarter as Sinjun Southard put up a lay-up, which West Stokes followed up on its end of the court. At the end of the first, West Stokes had an 18-13 lead over the Falcons.

Before halftime, Forbush was able to tie the game 21-21, but the Wildcats had all the momentum it needed to keep the Falcons at bay. West Stokes put up 16 points in the second quarter while Forbush put up 14. Southard put up seven points, Hall put up five points, and Jordan Gentry put up two points for the Falcons. At halftime, West Stokes had a 34-27 lead over the Falcons.

West Stokes came out with a fire in the third quarter as the Wildcats outscored Forbush 22-11. In the final quarter, things seemed to switch as Forbush scored 23 points, while West Stokes scored 16. Although Forbush outscored the Wildcats in the fourth, the damage had been done. West Stokes took a Western Piedmont Athletic Conference victory over Forbush, 72-61.

With the loss, Forbush moves to 5-8 overall and 1-3 in the WPAC. The Falcons hosted North Surry (5-10, 2-3) on Tuesday night, results were not available by press deadline. Forbush hosts Atkins (11-4, 2-2) on Friday night in East Bend for a WPAC game.

Forbush stats:

S. Southard – 21 points and 4 rebounds

L. Kennedy – 17 points and 3 rebounds

J. Allred – 9 points, 4 rebounds and 2 blocks

J. Hall – 6 points and 4 rebounds

L. Rockett – 2 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks

S. Crews – 2 points and 4 rebounds

A. Boyles – 1 rebound

Samuel Crews looks to make his move against a West Stokes player on Friday night. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0720-copy.jpg Samuel Crews looks to make his move against a West Stokes player on Friday night. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple James Allred had nine points and four rebounds for the Falcons. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0727-copy.jpg James Allred had nine points and four rebounds for the Falcons. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple