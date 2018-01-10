Starmount splits games with East Wilkes

RONDA — On the second day of the new year, the Starmount Rams traveled to Ronda to take on the East Wilkes Cardinals in a Mountain Valley Athletic Conference match-up. One Starmount team prevailed, while the other put up a tough fight but ended up falling to the host.

Lady Rams fall to Lady Cardinals

Starmount struggled to gain the lead over East Wilkes through four quarters. The Cardinals were able to put up a strong run in the final two quarters to take a 58-40 win over the Lady Rams.

Starmount struggled in the first two quarters as it only scored 12 points. In the first quarter, Starmount put up six points, and again in the second quarter, Starmount put up six points. Chloe Ford and Taylor Wood put up shots for the Rams to keep the score close, but East Wilkes was able to take the control back in the second quarter. Alexis Pardue and Gracie Brown put up shots for East Wilkes, and the Cardinals took a 29-12 lead going into halftime.

By the final two quarters, the damage had been done for the Lady Rams. Starmount tried to battle back and take the lead but East Wilkes stood strong at every turn. East Wilkes was able to take a 58-40 MVAC win over Starmount.

Starmount moves to 4-10 overall, and 1-5 in the MVAC. The Rams will travel to Wilkes Central on Friday night.

The Lady Cardinals of East Wilkes move to 13-2 overall and 5-1 in the MVAC, they will host Elkin on Friday night in Ronda.

Rams take MVAC win over East Wilkes

It was a different story in the boy’s game as Starmount was able to take a commanding lead and never look back. Griffin Cass put up shot after shot, while Brendon Eads and Eric Wiles put up their own shots to give Starmount a 68-47 win.

The Rams came out strong in the first quarter overpowering the Cardinals at every turn. Starmount has improved steadily throughout the season, and on Tuesday night it showed. Cass and Wiles started things off in Starmount’s favor and kept up the momentum in all three quarters.

The third quarter saw Starmount take its biggest lead of the night as the Rams went on a scoring run. Trey Dezern, Eads, and Wiles battled through the East Wilkes defense to give Starmount a 51-37 lead after three quarters of play. In the final quarter, Starmount put up 17 points while East Wilkes put up 10 points. Starmount took a 68-47 win to remain perfect in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference.

With the win, Starmount moves to 11-1 overall and 5-0 in the MVAC. The Cardinals are still searching for their first win of the season, as they sit 0-15 overall and 0-6 in the MVAC.

East Wilkes will host Elkin on Friday night in Ronda, while Starmount will travel to Wilkes Central.