Falcons fall in WPAC showdown

EAST BEND — The men’s basketball game against Forbush and North Surry capped off an intense night in East Bend. After an overtime game in the girls’ game, and an almost overtime game in the JV boys’ game, it was all brought to a close by the varsity boys. Forbush put up a tough fight, but it was the visiting Greyhounds who took the upper hand with a 66-51 win.

North Surry put up a quick six points while the Falcons were still struggling to find their first basket of the night. After being held scoreless for three minutes, Forbush was able to put up a basket as James Allred found his way to the basket for a lay-up. North Surry kept going at its basket as the Greyhounds put up another shot to make the score 11-2. Allred put up another strong basket for the Falcons, and North Surry answered back to make the score 13-4.

The Falcons started to pull their way out of the hole as the first quarter went on. Landon Rockett was fouled and made one of his shots, then Sinjun Southard set up down low to make a two-pointer. With the Falcons beating on the door, Southard was able to cut North Surry’s lead to just three points as he knocked in a three-point shot from beyond the arch. As the first quarter ended, North Surry was hanging on to a 13-10 lead over the Falcons.

Before halftime, both teams slowed down a bit in the second quarter. North Surry put up seven points and the Falcons put up three points. Those three points came from Lance Kennedy who set up on the left side of the court and knocked in a screamer of a basket. At halftime, North Surry had taken a 20-13 lead over Forbush.

After halftime, the Falcons were not able to close the gap on the Greyhounds as Forbush never got closer than nine points to tying the game. Forbush scored 18 points in the third, and 20 points in the fourth, while North Surry was able to hang on to score 25 points in the third, and 21 in the fourth. North Surry ended the game on top to take a 66-51 win over the Falcons.

With the loss, Forbush moves to 5-9 overall, and 1-4 in the MVAC.

Forbush stats:

L. Kennedy – 15 points

S. Southard – 14 points

J. Allred – 8 points and 6 rebounds

A. Boyles – 5 points and 4 rebounds

L. Rockett – 3 points and 3 rebounds

J. Hall – 2 points and 4 rebounds

J. Gentry – 2 points and 4 rebounds

S. Crews – 2 points and 5 rebounds

Jordan Gentry had two points and four rebounds for the Falcons on Tuesday night. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_33-copy.jpg Jordan Gentry had two points and four rebounds for the Falcons on Tuesday night. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Sinjun Southard had 14 points in Forbush’s 66-51 loss to North Surry. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Sinjun-copy.jpg Sinjun Southard had 14 points in Forbush’s 66-51 loss to North Surry. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple