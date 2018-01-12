Lady Falcons take WPAC win in overtime

EAST BEND — It was a wild Western Piedmont Athletic Conference game for the Forbush Lady Falcons (12-2, 5-0) and the North Surry Greyhounds (7-9, 3-3). These two teams always put on a show when they meet on the court, and Tuesday night was no different. In a game that saw intentional fouls, questionable calls, a 100th win for a head coach and an overtime quarter, the Lady Falcons pulled out a 54-47 win over the Greyhounds.

It was a neck-and-neck first quarter as both teams came out of the gate vying for the conference win. It took two minutes for either team to make a basket as the defense stepped up and took center stage. The Greyhounds broke through first with a two-point basket, but Forbush was able to answer back on its next possession. Parkley Hennings was set up down low, and as Nicole Scott was dribbling down the court, she fed the ball to Hennings who put the ball into the net. With the game tied 2-2, both teams started to rely on defensive pressure. It worked for the Greyhounds and they put the brakes on Forbush’s offensive powers.

North Surry was able to take hold of the game as it went on a scoring run to make a free throw, and two two-pointers before Forbush had the chance to score again. As North Surry had a 7-2 lead, Hennings powered her way to the basket to cut the lead by two-points. Kara Scott put her name on the board as she was fouled and made one of her free throws for a 5-2 score. As time was winding down, Nicole Scott stole the ball from North Surry and put in a two-point basket which tied the game 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Forbush turned things on in the second quarter as it outscored the Greyhounds 14-8. North Surry put up the first points of the second quarter, but Forbush didn’t let that effect them in the slightest. Brittney Gammons knocked in a three-pointer from beyond the arc to give the Falcons a 10-9 lead. Forbush kept building on its momentum as Kara Scott made both of her free throw for a 12-11 lead.

With less than three minutes left in the second quarter, tensions started rising on both sides of the court. An intentional foul was called on North Surry which lead to Forbush being rewarded with two free-throw opportunities. Gammons stepped up to the line and made both of her free throws, which put Forbush ahead 14-12. Forbush had all of the momentum it needed to carry on from the intentional foul as Nicole Scott knocked in two shots, and Hope Grimes put in a three-pointer as the halftime buzzer sounded. Forbush had taken control of the quarter to take a 21-15 lead going into halftime.

The final two quarters the tide kept swaying back and forth. North Surry outscored Forbush 8-5 in the third, and 12-9 in the fourth. The Falcons were still hanging on to a three-point lead at the end of the third, but the fourth quarter things changed. Forbush couldn’t hang on to the force it had accumulated in the first half, and the Greyhounds had successfully made a comeback. At the end of the fourth, Forbush and North Surry were tied 35-35 and the game was headed to overtime.

With Forbush’s perfect WPAC record on the line, the team got off to a perfect start in overtime. Miranda Bellanger put up a two-pointer, which was followed up by a two-point shot by Hennings. Forbush kept driving to the basket as Nicole Scott stole the ball from North Surry and drove to the basket. At the last second, Scott put the ball into Henning’s hands and she went up for a shot to put Forbush ahead 41-35.

North Surry tried to make its second comeback of the night, but the Falcons couldn’t be stopped. It was a great overtime for the Falcons from the free-throw line as Nicole Scott put up 12 free throws and made all 12, while Gammons put up two free throws and made one.

Forbush put up 19 points overall and held North Surry to 12. At the end of overtime, Forbush had successfully held off the Greyhounds to take a 54-47 WPAC win.

While it was a special night because the Falcons remained undefeated in the WPAC, it was a special night for Forbush’s head coach as well. Bradley Shore accomplished his 100th win as a head coach for the Forbush Falcons.

Forbush stats:

N. Scott – 22 points and 3 rebounds

P. Hennings – 13 points and 12 rebounds

B. Gammons – 6 points and 2 rebounds

H. Grimes – 5 points and 2 rebound

M. Bellanger – 4 points and 4 rebounds

K. Scott – 4 points and 2 rebounds

S. Hutchens – 3 rebounds

Hope Grimes makes her way down the court after stealing the ball from North Surry. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0755-copy.jpg Hope Grimes makes her way down the court after stealing the ball from North Surry. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Kara Scott puts up a free throw for the Falcons on Tuesday night. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Untitled-copy.jpg Kara Scott puts up a free throw for the Falcons on Tuesday night. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple