Rams take MVAC win over Cardinals

BOONVILLE — On Friday night, East Wilkes travelled to Boonville to take on the Starmount Rams. With only a few weeks left in the regular season, every Mountain Valley Athletic Conference game is becoming more and more important.

The Rams came into the game only having lost one MVAC game, while East Wilkes has yet to win a game in conference play. Starmount was able to take control of the game early on, and the Rams never looked back as they took a 77-47 win over the Cardinals.

The Rams started things off with a three-pointer by Griffin Cass in the first few seconds of the game. East Wilkes’ Bryce Vestal put up a two point shot for a 3-2 game, but it would be the only basket the Cardinals would score for six minutes. Starmount went on a scoring run with Trey Dezern knocking in a lay-up, then a three-pointer, which was then followed up by a basket from Cass and a free throw by Cass. Ethan Barnes was able to put in a shot with less than two minutes left to make the score 13-2.

East Wilkes put in its second basket of the night as Trey Lambert put in a three-pointer from outside the arc for a 13-5 game. As the buzzer was about to sound, Dezern gave Starmount one more basket from the key. Starmount took a commanding 15-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter continued on the same way with Starmount outscoring the Cardinals 19-8. At halftime, the Rams had a 34-13 lead over East Wilkes.

After halftime, East Wilkes came out of the locker room and scored more points in the third quarter than it did in the first two quarters combined. The Cardinals put up 14 points while Starmount put up 23.

Jaylin Salters put in a free throw in the first minute of the third quarter, which broke the scoring drought for the Cardinals. Vestal put up 10 points in the third quarter for East Wilkes. Although East Wilkes started to play harder, Starmount was still holding on to a 57-37 lead.

In the fourth quarter, East Wilkes and Starmount both scored 20 points. Eric Wiles showed off his skills late in the fourth as he threw down a dunk that put the Starmount crowd on its feet and gave the Rams a 70-38 lead. East Wilkes kept pushing and didn’t give up, but the Rams had all of the momentum to take a 77-47 conference win.

Starmount stats:

30-for-43 in field goals, 5-for-11 in three point attempts, 12-for-21 in free throws, 24 rebounds, 77 points.

Cass – 17 points and 4 rebounds

Dezern – 16 points and 3 rebounds

Wiles – 12 points and 4 rebounds

Smythers – 9 points and 6 rebounds

Bridges – 7 points and 5 rebounds

Johnson – 7 points and 2 rebounds

Redmon – 5 points and 1 rebound

Barnes – 2 points and 4 rebounds

Vestal – 2 points

East Wilkes stats:

16-for-36 in field goals, 6-for-12 in three point attempts, 9-for-20 in free throws, 14 rebounds, 47 points.

Vestal – 29 points and 5 rebounds

Lambert – 9 points and 3 rebounds

Sidden – 3 points and 1 rebound

Chapman – 2 points and 1 rebound

Lovette – 2 points and 2 rebounds

Longbottom – 1 point

Salters – 1 point and 1 rebound

Griffin Cass had 17 points for Starmount. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0037-copy.jpg Griffin Cass had 17 points for Starmount. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple X-Savior Johnson put up seven points and two rebounds for the Rams. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0045.jpg X-Savior Johnson put up seven points and two rebounds for the Rams. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple