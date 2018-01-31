Starmount falls in conference game

BOONVILLE — News broke last week that Starmount had combined its JV and varsity girl’s basketball teams after injuries and illnesses plagued the younger team. With a new roster and a new game plan, the Lady Rams were ready for action on Friday night as they hosted the East Wilkes Cardinals. It was a tough game for the Rams, as East Wilkes proved to be a tough task and took a 47-29 win over Starmount.

In the first quarter, East Wilkes put up 15 points and Starmount put up 10 points. Alexis Pardue started things off for East Wilkes as she drove to the basket for a lay-up. Pardue was fouled and knocked in her free throw to complete the three-point play. Starmount was able to put a basket in on its first possession of the night, as Taylor Wood knocked in a two-pointer from the key.

With the score 3-2, East Wilkes started to pick up its pace and went on a scoring run. The Lady Cardinals put up four points to take a 7-2 lead with less than three minutes left in the quarter. Starmount started to make its way back as Wood was fouled and made both of her shots from the charity stripe.

Chloe Ford gave the Lady Rams the tying basket as she put up a three-point shot from well beyond the arc. With the game tied 7-7, Tess Jolly knocked in a three-pointer to put the game back in East Wilkes’ hands. From there, the Cardinals were able to hold the Rams to just three points while East Wilkes put up eight points.

Things started to sway towards the Lady Cardinals as they put up 13 points in the second quarter and held Starmount to just three points. The three points for Starmount came from two Molly Maske free throws, and a free throw by Skylar Martin. East Wilkes had put in an impressive performance in the second quarter which was lead by Lakyn Mathis and Pardue. The Cardinals took a 28-13 lead at halftime.

East Wilkes outscored Starmount 14-6 in the third quarter to take a 42-19 lead. In the final quarter, Starmount outscored East Wilkes 10-5, but it wasn’t enough as East Wilkes was able to take a 47-29 win over the Rams.

Starmount stats:

10-for-19 in field goals, 3-for-6 in three-pointers, 7-for-14 in free throws, 14 points in the paint, 18 rebounds, 29 points.

Ford – 7 points and 4 rebounds

E. Freed – 6 points and 3 rebounds

Maske – 4 points and 1 rebound

Walker – 4 points and 1 rebound

Martin – 4 points and 2 rebounds

Wood – 4 points and 3 rebounds

M. Freed – 3 rebounds

Pozo – 1 rebound

East Wilkes stats:

19-for-39 in field goals, 3-for-10 in three-pointers, 6-for-13 in free throws, 30 points in the paint, 17 rebounds, 47 points.

Mathis – 18 points and 5 rebounds

Pardue – 12 points and 6 rebounds

Jolly – 8 points and 1 rebound

Rakes – 6 points and 3 rebounds

Nance – 3 points and 1 rebound

Johnson – 1 rebound

Shelton – 1 rebound

Brown – 1 rebound

Maggie Freed (3) looks to pass the ball as East Wilkes’ Leah Nance (3) plays defense http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_1476-copy.jpg Maggie Freed (3) looks to pass the ball as East Wilkes’ Leah Nance (3) plays defense Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Skylar Martin had four points for the Lady Rams on Friday night. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_1463.jpg Skylar Martin had four points for the Lady Rams on Friday night. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple