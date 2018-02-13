Forbush dominates Carver, 62-14

EAST BEND — It was a smooth first-round game for the Forbush Falcons as it tipped off the postseason Western Piedmont Athletic Conference tournament on Monday night. The Falcons hosted the Carver Yellow-jackets in a game that saw Forbush take a 62-14 win to move on to the second round of the tournament.

From the time of tip-off to the final buzzer, Forbush had the game firmly in its hands. In the first quarter, the Falcons put up 17 points and Carver scored four. Kara Scott started off the game as she put in a two-point basket and Nicole Scott had the assist.

As Carver was driving down the court, Kara Scott stole the ball and passed it to Hope Grimes who put up a lay-up for a 4-0 Forbush lead. Forbush kept driving at the basket as Parkely Hennings, Grimes, Miranda Bellanger and Anna Doub all put up a basket to gave Forbush a 17-4 lead at the end of the first.

In the second quarter, things got even better for the Falcons as they outscored the Yellow-jackets 18-1. Nicole Scott knocked down a two-point shot from in front of the charity stripe, and from there things were as smooth as butter. Brittney Gammons knocked down a three-point shot from the left side to give Forbush a 28-4 lead.

With two minutes let in the quarter, two younger players made their mark on the game as Kayleigh Williams and Morgan Beane both put up two two-point shots. Williams rounded out the second quarter for Forbush as she put up another shot to give the Falcons a 35-5 lead heading into halftime.

Lakin Holcomb started the scoring in the third quarter as she stole the ball and went for a fast-break down the court. Meghan Anthony followed up Holcomb’s shot with a free-throw from the charity stripe. Forbush continued on its scoring trek as it outscored the Yellow-jackets, 14-7.

In the final quarter, Forbush put up 13 points and Carver put up two points. With the running clock in play, Forbush earned a 62-14 win over Carver.

The Falcons move on to the second round of the WPAC Tournament where they will take on North Surry in the semi-finals on Thursday night.

Forbush stats:

A. Doub – 10 points and 5 rebounds

H. Grimes – 10 points

M. Beane – 9 points and 2 rebounds

B. Gammons – 9 points and 2 rebounds

M. Bellanger – 6 points and 5 rebounds

P. Hennings – 5 points and 4 rebounds

K. Williams – 4 points and 2 rebounds

M. Anthony – 3 points and 2 rebounds

N. Scott – 2 points and 4 rebounds

K. Scott – 2 points

L. Holcomb – 2 points and 1 rebound

M. Lyon – 2 rebounds

Meghan Anthony had three points and two rebounds for the Forbush Falcons. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_CSC_0382.jpg Meghan Anthony had three points and two rebounds for the Forbush Falcons. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Morgan Beane had nine points and two rebounds on Monday night. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSC_0394.jpg Morgan Beane had nine points and two rebounds on Monday night. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple

