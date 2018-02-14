MVAC basketball tournament results

The first round of the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference basketball tournament was held on Friday night. Starmount will host the second and third rounds of tournament.

On Tuesday and Wednesday night, the second round will take place, and the Championship games will be on Thursday night.

First round results:

Girls:

East Wilkes 54 – Starmount 16

North Wilkes 80 – Elkin 39

Alleghany 72 – West Wilkes 52

Wilkes Central 49 – Ashe County 43

Boys:

Starmount 69 – East Wilkes 45

Wilkes Central 81 – Elkin 63

North Wilkes 54 – Ashe County 46

West Wilkes 50 – Alleghany 44

Second round:

Girls:

North Wilkes vs. Wilkes Central – Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.

East Wilkes vs. Alleghany – Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.

Boys:

Starmount vs. North Wilkes – Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Wilkes Central vs. West Wilkes – Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.