Falcons advance to second round

EAST BEND — The first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A Playoffs tipped off on Tuesday night with the 10th-seeded Forbush Falcons hosting the 23rd-seeded Surry Central. The Falcons led the Golden Eagles the whole game and took a 76-53 win to move on to the second round.

Things started off smooth for the Falcons as Parkley Hennings knocked down a three-point shot in the first 10 seconds of the game. Hope Grimes followed up with a two-point shot of her own, then Nicole Scott knocked down a three-pointer to give Forbush an early 8-0 lead. The Golden Eagles had to take a timeout to get their bearings, and the quick rest worked as Joley Cabe put in a screaming three-pointer from beyond the arch.

It didn’t take long for Cabe to put up another three-pointer as the Eagles stole the ball and Cabe knocked in another shot to cut Forbush’s lead to just four points. Forbush started to put up a strong offensive presence as Nicole Scott made her way down the court and found the hands of Brittney Gammons. Gammons put up a two-pointer from the key to give Forbush a 12-6 lead.

The rest of the first quarter things kept going Forbush’s way as the Falcons made shot after shot on offense. The defensive powers were working with the Falcons as they held Surry Central to just three baskets for the final four minutes of the quarter. The Falcons had a firm 20-13 lead over Surry Central at the end of the first quarter.

Surry Central came out with a different outlook in the second quarter, as Claire Via knocked down two two-point shots to cut Forbush’s lead to three points. The Falcons regrouped and started picking up their pace as Nicole Scott put in another three-point basket. Forbush was able to score 11 points while Surry Central put up 10 points. At halftime, Forbush had a 31-23 lead over the Eagles.

The final two quarters things went Forbush’s way as the Falcons outscored Surry Central 45-30. Cabe had the first seven points for the Eagles, while the Falcons’ baskets came from the hands of Miranda Bellanger, Grimes, Hennings and Nicole Scott. With 3:37 left in the third, Surry Central cut Forbush’s lead to eight points as Carlie Via knocked in a two-point shot.

The Falcons were about to turn on the afterburners with Grimes leading the way. Grimes put up three shots back-to-back-to-back. Grimes started off her reign with a three-point shot, then followed it up with another three-pointer, before hitting a lay-up on a break away. The three baskets gave Forbush a 46-32 lead and put the momentum firmly in the hands of the Falcons.

In the final quarter, the Eagles were not able to pull closer than 10 points. The Falcons could see the light at the end of the tunnel as they took a 76-53 win over the Golden Eagles. With the win, the Falcons will travel to Bostic to take on No. 7 East Rutherford in the second round.

Forbush stats:

N. Scott – 22 points and 3 rebounds

H. Grimes – 21 points and 3 rebounds

P. Hennings – 19 points and 8 rebounds

B. Gammons – 6 points and 3 rebounds

M. Bellanger – 4 points and 2 rebounds

M. Lyon – 2 points and 1 rebound

M. Anthony – 2 points

K. Scott – 3 rebounds

Hope Grimes had 21 points for the Falcons on Tuesday night. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSC_0755-copy.jpg Hope Grimes had 21 points for the Falcons on Tuesday night. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Parkley Hennings had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Falcons on Tuesday night. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSC_0680.jpg Parkley Hennings had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Falcons on Tuesday night. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple