Lady Falcons awarded WPAC trophies


Forbush’s Parkley Hennings, left, was name Co-Player of the Year along with Atkins’ Taylor Blakely.


John Cate | The News

Forbush had three athletes make All-Conference for the 2017-2018 season. Parkley Hennings, Nicole Scott and Hope Grimes made the list.


John Cate | The News

Forbush was awarded its Regular Season Co-Championship plaque after ending the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference season with a record of 11-1.


John Cate | The News

