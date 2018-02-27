Lady Falcons awarded WPAC trophies

Forbush’s Parkley Hennings, left, was name Co-Player of the Year along with Atkins’ Taylor Blakely.

Forbush had three athletes make All-Conference for the 2017-2018 season. Parkley Hennings, Nicole Scott and Hope Grimes made the list.

Forbush was awarded its Regular Season Co-Championship plaque after ending the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference season with a record of 11-1.