Forbush JV girls team finshes season undefeated

EAST BEND — This year’s Forbush Falcons junior varsity girls basketball team finished its 2017-2018 season undefeated, with a perfect 16-0 record.

“This year’s team had returning sophomores that knew what was expected of them, freshmen who learned quickly, and did what they were asked,” said JV Coach Tim Parks. “It’s an honor to coach in this program under Varsity Head Coach Bradley Shore. Our program is excelling each season, and that’s in large part to great talent in our girls, and leadership from the top down.”

Players and coaches for the Forbush JV girls team include, front row, from left, Jaron Sears, Coach Kenny Gooden, Coach Tim Parks, and Team Mom Angela Parks. Middle row from left; Ainsley Davis, Mikinly Speer, Kayleigh Williams, Morgan Beane, Ashley Davis, and Bria Barrett; back row, Kendall Irvin, Emma Kiger, Katie Knight, Mattie Moxley, Kennedy Long, and Gracen Davis. Not pictured is Isabel Doub.