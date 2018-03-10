NCBCA names All-District teams

The N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association announced last week the District Player’s of the Year. Forbush, East Wilkes and Starmount all have something to celebrate as players from each school made the list.

Forbush had two players make All-District this season. The Falcons were led in scoring by Parkley Hennings and Nicole Scott, both of whom are sophomores. Hennings made District 11’s first team, while Nicole Scott made the third team. Forbush head coach Bradley Shore was named District 11’s Coach of the Year. The Falcons ended their 2017-2018 season with an overall record of 23-5 and made it to the third round of the NCHSAA Playoffs. Forbush took a share of the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference regular season trophy with a record of 11-1.

Along with Hennings, East Wilkes’ Alexis Pardue made District 11’s first team. Pardue helped her team make it to the fourth round of the NCHSAA 1A Playoffs before it fell to the Mount Airy Granite Bears. Pardue averaged 18 points and eight rebounds per game.

On the men’s side of the district, Starmount had one player make the list. Griffin Cass, a 6’4 senior guard, made the third team after his impressive senior year on the court. Cass also was named the MVAC Player of the Year, All-Conference. The Rams ended their season 24-4, made it to the fourth round of the NCHSAA playoffs, won the MVAC 1A/2A regular season championship, came in second in the MVAC post-season tournament, and took first place in the Cook’s Holiday Classic Tournament.

Starmount basketball player, Griffin Cass, made the N.C. Basketball Coaches' Association District 11 third team. Parkley Hennings, from Forbush, made the N.C. Basketball Coaches' Association District 11's first team. Forbush Falcon Nicole Scott made the third team for the N.C. Basketball Coaches' Association District 11.

Forbush, Starmount, East Wilkes players make the cut