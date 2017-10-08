Local cross country results

MILLERS CREEK — Local cross country athletes put on a show last month at host school West Wilkes, where Forbush and Starmount had runners compete in the meet. Starmount’s Lizbet Zuniga placed fourth in the women’s meet, while Forbush’s Caroline Owens placed sixth. Results from the men’s and women’s meet are listed below.

Women’s results

1. Mahaley Cronk (Ashe) – 21:09

2. Victoria Young (North Wilkes) – 23:22

3. Zoe Schell (Ashe) – 24:19

4. Lizbet Zuniga (Starmount) – 25:04

5. Olivia Randolph (Ashe) – 25:30

6. Caroline Owens (Forbush) – 26:11

7. Malorie Eller (Ashe) – 26:32

8. Tessa Foster (West Wilkes) – 26:36

9. Alexis Blevins (Ashe) – 27:01

10. Morgan Tribble (North Wilkes) – 27:37

11. Karen Welborn (North Wilkes) – 28:08

12. Laura Wyrick (Forbush) – 29:18

13. Vanessa Guijosa (Ashe) – 29:58

14. Lauren Holowiti (Forbush) – 30:00

15. Haley Miller (Ashe) – 31:13

16. Taylor Harrold (North Wilkes) – 31:54

17. Anna Phillips (North Wilkes) – 31:55

18. Emily Phillips (North Wilkes) – 32:05

19. Stephanie Brown (Starmount) – 33:22

20. Charity Visnic (West Wilkes) – 36:30

21. Heather Thomas (Ashe) – 38:27

22. Allison Shumate (North Wilkes) – 40:04

23. Taylor Lambert (West Wilkes) – 40:17

Men’s results

1. Brandon Miller (West Wilkes) – 17:31

2. Tafton Baker (Ashe) – 18:01

3. Austin Triplette (West Wilkes) – 18:03

4. Keaton Hincher (North Wilkes) – 19:35

5. David Roten (Ashe) – 20:03

6. Nathan Hall (West Wilkes) – 20:04

7. Chandler Crawford (Ashe) – 20:18

8. Hunter Wayne (West Wilkes) – 20:26

9. Dawson Osborne (West Wilkes) – 20:50

10. Eli Randolph (Ashe) – 20:57

11. Grady Rector (Ashe) – 20:59

12. Jesus Alvarez (Starmount) – 21:04

13. Chasten Coleman (Forbush) – 21:16

14. Leo Bonilla (North Wilkes) – 21:34

15. Adrian Guerrero (North Wilkes) – 22:13

16. Riley Richardson (Ashe) – 22:14

17. Michael Ramos (Starmount) – 22:16

18. Worth Martin (Forbush) – 22:21

19. Erwin Perry (West Wilkes) – 23:08

20. Ben Flora (West Wilkes) – 23:11

21. Zach Nuzzolilo (West Wilkes) 23:14

22. David Reynoso (Ashe) – 23:36

23. Will Thomas (Forbush) – 23:38

24. Travis Ferguson (North Wilkes) – 24:04

25. Neal Pate (Ashe) – 24:32

26. Trent Blevins (Ashe) – 24:34

27. Dustin Billings (Ashe) – 24:39

28. Josh Roten (Ashe) – 24:47

29. Bryson Snow (Starmount) – 24:48

30. Sy Rankin (Forbush) – 24:51

31. Raul Garcia (Starmount) – 24:58

32. Lane Horton (Starmount) – 24:59

33. Gabe Powers (Ashe) – 25:14

34. Tryston Walker (North Wilkes) – 25:24

35. Justin Reavis (North Wilkes) – 25:47

36. Jesse Farrington (North Wilkes) – 25:55

37. Noah South (North Wilkes) – 26:10

38. Brayden Hall (West Wilkes) – 26:21

39. Kasey Brown (Starmount) – 26:29

40. Ethan Pennington (Ashe) – 26:30

41. Josh Johnson (North Wilkes) – 27:29

42. Trevor Williams (North Wilkes) – 28:03

43. William Hoover (North Wilkes) – 28:04

44. Mcque Cejka (North Wilkes) – 33:31

45. Noah Baity (Starmount) – 34:42