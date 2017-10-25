Cross Country MVAC championship results

RONDA — Ashe County swept the competition at this year’s Mountain Valley Athletic Conference cross country championship. The Huskies won both them women’s and the men’s team trophies with outstanding performances.

East Wilkes had a strong showing, as well as Elkin and Starmount. Results from the MVAC finals are below.

Men’s results:

1. Brandon Miller (West Wilkes) – 17:50

2. Tafton Baker (Ashe) – 17:50.2

3. Preston Dowell (East Wilkes) – 18:16

4. Austin Triplette (West Wilkes) – 18:17

5. Nathan Brown (Elkin) – 18:44

6. Charles Walker (Elkin) – 18:50

7. Chris Lomax (Elkin) – 19:29

8. Chandler Crawford (Ashe) – 19:34

9. David Roten (Ashe) – 19:44

10. Keaton Hincher (North Wilkes) – 19:53

11. Eli Randolph (Ashe) – 20:01

12. Brandon Hemric (East Wilkes) – 20:03

13. Grant Stone (Wilkes Central) – 20:05

14. Riley Richardson (Ashe) – 20:12

15. Dawson Osborne (West Wilkes) – 20:18

16. Hunter Wayne (West Wilkes) – 20:22

17. Grady Rector (Ashe) – 20:26

18. Bobby Wiles (East Wilkes) – 20:39

19. Blake Murphy (Alleghany) – 21:01

20. Nate Hall (West Wilkes) – 21:08

21. Daniel McNeill (West Wilkes) – 21:26

22. Jesus Alvarez (Starmount) – 21:28

23. Michael Ramos (Starmount) – 21:38

24. Isaac Barker (East Wilkes) – 21:42

25. Nich Hartley (Wilkes Central) – 21:43

26. Lane Moore (Elkin) – 21:44.2

27. Jonathan Anderson (Elkin) – 21:44.7

28. Josh Roten (Ashe) – 21:46

29. Matt Call (Wilkes Central) – 21:59

30. Leo Bonilla (North Wilkes) – 22:15

31. Joe Gallion (Elkin) – 22:17

32. Jude Lloyd (Elkin) – 22:18

33. Neil Pate (Ashe) – 22:24

34. Justin Williams (Alleghany) – 22:44

35. Zack Nuzzolilo (West Wilkes) – 22:46

36. Travis Ferguson (North Wilkes) – 22:47

37. Quinn Moran (Starmount) – 22:48

38. Trent Blevins (Ashe) – 22:49

39. Erwin Perry (West Wilkes) – 23:11

40. Harrison Wilson (Wilkes Central) – 23:23

41. Tryston Walker (North Wilkes) – 23:37

42. Ben Flora (West Wilkes) – 23:38

43. Justin Reavis (North Wilkes) – 23:39

44. Gabe Powers (Ashe) – 23:43

45. Camden Debord (Alleghany) – 23:55.4

46. Trevor Williams (North Wilkes) – 23:55.6

47. Dakota Parks (East Wilkes) – 23:58

48. Jesse Farrington (North Wilkes) – 24:01

49. David Reynoso (Ashe) – 24:13

50. Lane Horton (Starmount) – 24:23

51. Bryson Snow (Starmount) – 24:24

52. Dustin Billings (Ashe) – 24:25

53. Kasey Brown (Starmount) – 24:42

54. Justin Perry (Wilkes Central) – 24:43

55. Raul Garcia (Starmount) – 24:55

56. Ethan Pennington (Ashe) – 24:57

57. Noah South (North Wilkes) – 25:39

58. Alex Lyons (East Wilkes) – 25:44

59. Brayden Hall (West Wilkes) – 25:45

60. Dalton Gambill (East Wilkes) – 25:49

61. Jacob Poole (Alleghany) – 26:08

62. Henry Freeman (Elkin) – 26:28

63. Wil Hoover (North Wilkes) – 26:35

64. Jacob Englebert (West Wilkes) – 27:09

65. Matthew Anderson (North Wilkes) – 27:29

66. Josh Johnson (North Wilkes) – 28:21

67. Wyatt Jester (Elkin) – 31:23

68. Noah Baity (Starmount) – 33:26

Men’s team results:

Ashe 44

West Wilkes 55

Elkin 69

East Wilkes 95

Wilkes Central 144

North Wilkes 145

Starmount 160

Women’s results:

1. Victoria Young (North Wilkes) 22:02

2. Mahaley Cronk (Ashe) – 22:16

3. Kaylin Bang (Wilkes Central) – 23:06

4. Gracie Brown (East Wilkes) – 23:07

5. Zoe Schell (Ashe) – 24:01

6. Olivia Randolph (Ashe) – 24:06

7. Catie Brown (Elkin) – 24:48

8. Malorie Eller (Ashe) – 24:57

9. Lizbet Zuniga (Starmount) – 25:03

10. Carrie Lowe (Wilkes Central) – 25:18

11. Lacey Triplett (Wilkes Central) – 25:42

12. Taylor Curry (Wilkes Central) – 25:46

13. Morgan Tribble (North Wilkes) – 25:55

14. Abby Curry (Wilkes Central) – 26:10

15. Kassidy Newton (West Wilkes) – 26:24

16. Tessa Foster (West Wilkes) – 26:51

17. Kaylee Shelton (East Wilkes) – 27:11

18. Chloe Osborne (Elkin) – 27:40

19. Lyric Ryan (East Wilkes) – 28:18

20. Tiffany Vargas (Alleghany) – 28:26

21. Maddison Frazier (Wilkes Central) – 28:28

22. Vanessa Guijosa (Ashe) – 28:54

23. Taylor Harrold (North Wilkes) – 29:00

24. Emily Phillips (North Wilkes) – 30:45

25. Anna Phillips (North Wilkes) – 31:05

26. Taylor Billings (East Wilkes) – 32:12

27. Stephanie Brown (Starmount) – 33:02

28. Sydney Kelly (Elkin) – 33:26

29. Rose Marie Van Weston (Wilkes Central) – 33:46

30. Harley Call (East Wilkes) – 35:05

31. Abigail Keesling (Alleghany) – 35:36.2

32. Madison Brown (Alleghany) – 35:36.4

33. Isabel Engel (Alleghany) – 35:57

34. Ally Shumate (North Wilkes) – 36:14

35. Charity Visnic (West Wilkes) – 36:17

36. Molly Maske (Starmount) – 36:20

37. Kennedy-Grace White (Starmount) – 36:39

38. Sarah Woolredge (East Wilkes) – 37:45

39. Taylor Lambert (West Wilkes) – 40:38

40. Heather Thomas (Ashe) – 40:40

41. Brookelyn Glass (Alleghany) – 42:49

Women’s team results:

Ashe 37

Wilkes Central 42

North Wilkes 69

East Wilkes 75

Alleghany 120