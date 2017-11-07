Cross country All Conference and Honorable Mention named

The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference released All Conference and Honorable Mention for the 2017 Cross Country season. Ashe County took the conference championship in both the women’s and men’s seasons.

Elkin, East Wilkes and Starmount had athletes receive Honorable Mention and All Conference.

Women’s Cross Country

Champion – Ashe County

Runner of the Year – Victoria Young (North Wilkes)

Coach of the Year – Shane Greene (Ashe)

All Conference

Kaylin Bang (Wilkes Central)

Cate Brown (Elkin)

Gracie Brown (East Wilkes)

Mahaley Cronk (Ashe)

Abby Curry (Wilkes Central)

Taylor Curry (Wilkes Central)

Malorie Eller (Ashe)

Carrie Lowe (Wilkes Central)

Kassidy Newton (West Wilkes)

Olivia Randolph (Ashe)

Zole Schell (Ashe)

Morgan Tribble (North Wilkes)

Lacey Triplett (Wilkes Central)

Victoria Young (North Wilkes)

Lizbet Zuniga (Starmount)

Honorable Mention

Tessa Foster (West Wilkes)

Chloe Osborne (Elkin)

Lyric Ryan (East Wilkes)

Kaylee Shelton (East Wilkes)

Tiffany A Vargus (Alleghany)

Men’s Cross Country

Champion – Ashe County

Runner of the Year – Brandon Miller (West Wilkes)

Coach of the Year – Shane Greene (Ashe)

ALL CONFERENCE

Tafton Baker (Ashe)

Nathan Brown (Elkin)

Chandler Crawford (Ashe)

Preston Dowell (East Wilkes)

Brandon Hemric (East Wilkes)

Keaton Hincher (North Wilkes)

Chris Lomax (Elkin)

Brandon Miller (West Wilkes)

Dawson Osborne (West Wilkes)

Eli Randolph (Ashe)

Riley Richardson (Ashe)

David Roten (Ashe)

Grant Stone (Wilkes Central)

Austin Triplett (West Wilkes)

Charles Walker (Elkin)

Honorable Mention

Nate Hall (West Wilkes)

Blake H. Murphy (Alleghany)

Grady Rector (Ashe)

Hunter Wayne (West Wilkes)

Bobby Wiles (East Wilkes)