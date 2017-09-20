North Wilkes overcomes Falcons, 49-19

EAST BEND — Just as it looked like the Forbush Falcons football team was about to beat an unbeaten team, the tide changed. On Friday night, Forbush (1-4) hosted North Wilkes (4-0) in a game that saw the Vikings take a 49-19 win over the Falcons. Forbush had 14 first downs compared to North Wilkes’ nine, and while Forbush only had three penalties, North Wilkes had 14.

In the first quarter, North Wilkes had several penalties which resulted in long drives that went nowhere for the Vikings. On the flip side, the Falcons were able to make the most of their opponents’ penalties to earn a touchdown just as the first quarter was coming to a close. North Wilkes’ long snapper put the snap over his kicker’s head which gave Falcons great field position at the 24-yard line. It took three plays for the Falcons to score the opening touchdown. Blake Winebarger handed the ball off to Dillon Johnson, who ran six yard for the touchdown to give Forbush a 6-0 lead. The point after was good and the Falcons had a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

At the start of the second quarter, North Wilkes came out hot and scored its first touchdown of the night to tie the game 7-7. On Forbush’s next set of plays, the Falcons were able to drive down the field to score its second touchdown. Johnson once again found the end zone as he ran for a 25-yard touchdown run to give Forbush a 13-7 lead over North Wilkes.

Things kept going in a back and forth manner as North Wilkes was able to score its second touchdown on its next set of plays to take a 14-13 lead. Before the half was over, North Wilkes extended its lead with another touchdown to take a 21-13 lead.

Just as the second quarter was winding down, Forbush started a long drive that lasted over six minutes. The Falcons started at the 40-yard line, before driving down the field to earn five first downs and end up in the red-zone. Unfortunately for the Falcons, North Wilkes pumped the brakes on the drive just as the Falcons came up on fourth and goal. The first half ended with North Wilkes taking a 21-13 lead over Forbush.

In the second quarter, both teams were able to score a touchdown a piece to make the score 28-19. Jacob Shore found a two-yard run for the Falcons to score Forbush’s final touchdown of the night. North Wilkes would go on to score three more touchdowns before taking a 49-19 win over the Falcons to remain undefeated.

With the loss, Forbush moves to 1-4 overall and will host Carver (0-5) on Friday night in the first conference game of the season.

Derek Jayson makes a move to get down the field on Friday night. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_DSC_0090.jpg Derek Jayson makes a move to get down the field on Friday night. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple