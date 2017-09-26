Forbush takes 17-14 win over Carver

EAST BEND — Forbush football started of its Western Piedmont Conference play with a 17-14 win over Carver last Friday night.

Quarterback Blake Winebarger found Tony Douglas for two touchdowns for the Falcons. The first pass was 34 yards, while the second pass was 44 yards. The new Forbush kicker, Josh Clark, put up his first field goal of the season with a 35-yard kick through the uprights. At halftime, Forbush had a 17-0 lead over Carver.

In the second and third quarter, Carver scored two touchdowns to make the score 17-14. As time was winding down, Forbush put up great defensive pressure to earn its first WPAC win of the season. The Falcons are one of three teams in the WPAC with an 1-0 record, as West Stokes and North Surry are also 1-0.

Forbush has a bye week this week, Sept. 29, before returning to action on Oct. 6. The Falcons will travel to Winston Salem to take on Atkins (2-4, 0-1). Kick off is set for 7:30 p.m.

Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple