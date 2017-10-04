High school football preview; week seven

With the seventh week of high school football approaching, teams are gearing up for more conference match-ups. On Friday night, Forbush will travel to Atkins, Starmount will host East Wilkes, and Elkin will travel to Wilkes Central.

Forbush (2-4, 1-0) at Atkins (2-5, 0-2)

Forbush is coming off of its bye week and looking to keep its undefeated Western Piedmont Athletic Conference streak alive. The Falcons are coming off of a 17-14 win over Carver, while Atkins is coming off of a 31-26 loss to Surry Central.

The season got off to a slow start for the Falcons, but things are starting to fall into place on both sides of the ball. Forbush averages two touchdowns per game with a strong run game. The Falcons will be looking for a momentum shifting win over Atkins as there are only a four weeks left in the season.

Forbush at Atkins will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

East Wilkes (6-0, 2-0) at Starmount (3-3, 2-0)

The Rams and the Cardinals are undefeated in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference so far this season. Both teams have had substantial wins over the past two weeks. Starmount is coming off of a 41-0 win over Alleghany, while East Wilkes is coming off of a 60-13 win over West Wilkes.

East Wilkes is also undefeated overall with a 6-0 record, and sits in fourth in the NCHSAA 1A standings. The Cardinals have scored 290 points this season due to their offensive strengths. Defensively, the Cardinals have put up a strong front as they have only allowed 10 touchdowns in seven weeks. The Cardinals need to keep doing what they have been doing for the past seven weeks to come up with a win over Starmount.

Starmount has shown flashes of brilliance this season, but sometimes the record doesn’t match up to what goes down on the field. The Rams have stuck with powerhouse 1A teams all season, as they haven’t made it easy for teams to earn a win. The Rams have been on a roll in the MVAC as they sit undefeated after wins over Elkin and Alleghany. East Wilkes shouldn’t turn its nose up at the Rams as Starmount has been known to dig itself out of a 21-point hole and make a comeback win.

Friday night’s game will be a vital MVAC match up for the Cardinals and Rams. Kick off is set for 7:30 p.m. in Boonville.

Elkin (2-4, 0-2) at Wilkes Central (4-2, 2-0)

The Buckin’ Elks have struggled in conference play this season. Elkin is coming off of a 49-36 loss to Ashe County, and a Battle of the Bridge loss to Starmount. Elkin is looking to win its first MVAC game of the season as it travels to Wilkes Central on Friday night.

The Eagles are undefeated in league play, and have allowed 137 points. Elkin has scored 138, and allowed 200. Friday night’s match up will test the Buckin’ Elks, but if things can start to fall into place and Elkin can rope in its defense, it has a chance to come away with an upset win. Elkin will have to use all of its offensive options, while coming up with strong plays on defense.

Elkin will travel to Wilkes Central on Friday night with kick off set for 7:30 p.m.

Starmount will host East Wilkes on Friday night in Boonville. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0584-copy.jpg Starmount will host East Wilkes on Friday night in Boonville. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Forbush will travel to Atkins on Friday night. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0277.jpg Forbush will travel to Atkins on Friday night. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple