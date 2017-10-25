Scott Johnson reaches milestone victory

BOONVILLE — Starmount High School head football coach Scott Johnson recorded his 100th win as a head coach on Oct. 13. His Starmount Rams varsity football team took a 45-25 Mountain Valley Athletic Conference win over West Wilkes to give Johnson the 100th win.

“I did not even know about (the 100th win) until my wife text me and told me we were at 99 wins on the way to the game,” said Johnson. “Obviously, I did not get to this point on my own. I hope everyone who has been a part of my time as head coach feels proud of it because they all made it happen.”

Johnson has been coaching football for 29 seasons, 21 of those have been at Starmount with this year being his 13th year as the Rams head coach.

“Football has given me a platform to work with young men and positively impact their lives,” said Johnson. “We have tried very hard to make them better people as well as better players. The relationships I have had not only with the players but with the coaches will always be a part of who I am.”

At Starmount, Johnson is a household name as he is a teacher, coach and athletic director. He wears many hats for the Rams, and he’s well respected in his community. It’s people like Johnson that make Starmount the kind of place anyone would want to send their kid to high school. With 100 wins there are bound to be a lot of memories that Johnson has to look back on, some are heartbreaking memories but the majority are positive.

“There are so many memories, it is hard to name one (favorite),” said Johnson. “I think seeing my oldest daughter, Ashley, running footballs on and off the field as a ball girl one night will always stay with me. And, of course, we have had some big wins over the years that will always go with me.”

A 100th win for a high school football coach is a milestone that should be celebrated, and Johnson knows he didn’t get to this point on his own.

“I cannot thank God enough for all He has done and continues to do for me,” said Johnson. “He has blessed me with a wonderful supportive wife and beautiful loving girls who make sacrifices so I can spend time with other people’s kids and do what I love. I have worked for, and with, so many great coaches who have been very helpful and supportive. It all starts with the guys I have been able to coach, I hope they know how much they have meant to me over the years.”

This year Starmount has an overall record of 5-4, and a conference record of 4-1. If the Rams win their next few conference games, they could be looking at their best finish in the MVAC since 2015 (5-2) or 2014 (6-1).

The 2017 Starmount football team helped earn Scott Johnson his 100th career win as head coach. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0011.jpg The 2017 Starmount football team helped earn Scott Johnson his 100th career win as head coach. Kristian Russell | The Tribune

Starmount football coach wins 100th game