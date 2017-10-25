North Surry rolls over Forbush with 41-7 win

EAST BEND — The Forbush Falcons football team met up against a powerhouse Western Piedmont Athletic Conference team on Friday night when North Surry rolled into town. From the first snap of the game to the final play, North Surry had a strong presence in East Bend as the Greyhounds were able to take a 41-7 win over Forbush.

The first few drives stalled for both teams before either one could make it past the 50-yard line. Forbush went three and out, only earning seven yards on its first drive. North Surry earned 16 yards, 15 of which were from a flag on the Falcons. As both teams started to settle into a rhythm of stalled drives, the Greyhounds finally found momentum with three minutes left in the third quarter.

After another three-and-out drive by the Falcons, the punt landed at the 20-yard line where Ryan Ward was waiting. Ward ran down the sideline past two defenders, then cut towards the middle to beat a flock of Falcons before taking the ball into the end zone for an 80-yard touchdown run. The extra point was good and the Greyhounds had a 7-0 lead over Forbush.

Forbush seemed to have momentum on its next drive as the Falcons had made their way down the field. Zane Johnson made his first carry of the night for a four-yard gain followed by a 12-yard run by Derek Jayson that kept the drive going. Forbush had to punt the ball away on fourth down, but as the ball was making its way across the field it clipped the ankle of a North Surry player and the Falcons recovered the ball on the 30-yard line. Forbush was given a second chance at finding the end zone, but it all came to an end at the 23-yard line as North Surry’s Clay Shumate recovered a Forbush fumble.

North Surry turned the fumble recovery into a drive that resulted in a touchdown. Chase Swartz started the drive as he found the hands of Nick Badgett for a 15-yard gain. From there, Swartz relied on Badgett once again for another huge gain to the 34-yard line. Sammy McMillian put the Greyhounds on the 24-yard line with a 10-yard run, and it was easy sailing from there. Swartz put the ball in the air and Darius Duncan came down with it for a Greyhounds touchdown. North Surry kept pushing to take a 13-0 lead over the Falcons.

While the Falcons were struggling to maintain field position on offense, the defense showed up late in the second quarter. As North Surry was driving down the field, Landon Rockett came up with an interception for the Falcons. Rockett was able to take the ball to the 45-yard line for a first down for Forbush. Unfortunately, the Falcons couldn’t turn the interception into a variable play as they went three and out on the drive.

Seven minutes after North Surry’s second touchdown, the Greyhounds tacked on seven more points. After the three-and-out drive by the Falcons, North Surry started with the ball on the 13-yard line. On the first play of the drive, Badgett put down an 87-yard pass reception to put the Greyhounds up 20-0 going into halftime.

Forbush had flashes of brilliance in the second half as it recovered an on-side kick, and came up with a touchdown. Blake Winebarger put the ball into Tony Douglas’ hands for a 34-yard touchdown. The Falcons were able to put up seven points after Josh Clark’s extra point attempt was good. North Surry never let up its offensive or defensive pressure as the Greyhounds tacked on an additional 21 points after halftime to take a 41-7 conference win.

Forbush moves to 3-6 overall and 2-2 in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference. The Falcons will host Walkertown (0-9, 0-4) on Friday night in East Bend. Kick off is set for 7:30 p.m.

Blake Winebarger sets up for a pass play for the Falcons on Friday night. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0595.jpg Blake Winebarger sets up for a pass play for the Falcons on Friday night. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Chris Gieger (33) calls for a fair catch off of a North Surry punt. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0567.jpg Chris Gieger (33) calls for a fair catch off of a North Surry punt. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Landon Rockett (2) defends a North Surry player in the endzone. Rockett had an interception for the Falcons on Friday night. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0579.jpg Landon Rockett (2) defends a North Surry player in the endzone. Rockett had an interception for the Falcons on Friday night. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple 2017 Forbush Homecoming was held on Friday night. Monserrat Andrade was named the 2017 Homecoming Queen, Alyssa Southern was named the Junior Representative, Ansleigh Reid was named the Sophomore Representative, and Kylee Johnson was named the Freshman Representative. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0575.jpg 2017 Forbush Homecoming was held on Friday night. Monserrat Andrade was named the 2017 Homecoming Queen, Alyssa Southern was named the Junior Representative, Ansleigh Reid was named the Sophomore Representative, and Kylee Johnson was named the Freshman Representative. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple