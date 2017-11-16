Playoff scores and schedules

Football:
Elkin:
Elkin 31 – Surry Central 14
North Surry 35 – Elkin 14
Mount Airy 51 – Elkin 14
Elkin 21 – South Stokes 13
Starmount 38 – Elkin 22
Ashe 49 – Elkin 36
Wilkes Central 69 – Elkin 26
North Wilkes 67 – Elkin 49
Elkin 49 – West Wilkes 28
Elkin 53 – East Wilkes 52
Elkin 39 – Alleghany 0
Elkin 50 – Hayesville 7 (Round one – NCHSAA Football Playoffs)
Elkin at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy – Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. (Round two – NCHSAA Football Playoffs)
East Wilkes:
East Wilkes 36 – East Surry 20
East Wilkes 52 – Surry Central 14
East Wilkes 60 – Walkertown 0
East Wilkes 40 – North Wilkes 13
East Wilkes 60 – West Wilkes 13
East Wilkes 52 – Starmount 7
East Wilkes 65 – Alleghany 20
East Wilkes 47 – Ashe County 21
Elkin 53 – East Wilkes 52
Wilkes Central 37 – East Wilkes 13
East Wilkes – BYE (Round one – NCHSAA Football Playoffs)
East Surry at East Wilkes – Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. (Round two – NCHSAA Football Playoffs)
Starmount:
Mount Airy 28 – Starmount 7
East Surry 39 – Starmount 20
West Stokes 22 – Starmount 20
Starmount 20 – Forbush 0
Starmount 38 – Elkin 22
Starmount 41 – Alleghany 0
East Wilkes 52 – Starmount 7
Starmount 31 – North Wilkes 7
Wilkes Central 48 – Starmount 13
Starmount 30 – Ashe County 0
East Surry 21 – Starmount 14 (Round one – NCHSAA Football Playoffs)
Men’s Soccer:
Starmount:
Starmount 3 – South Iredell 2
Starmount 9 – South Stokes 0
Starmount 9 – North Surry 0
Starmount 0 – North Iredell 0
Starmount 9 – East Rowan 1
Starmount 9 – Elkin 0
Starmount 8 – Alleghany 0
Starmount 9 – East Wilkes 0
Statesville 4 – Starmount 0
Starmount 9 – West Wilkes 0
Starmount 15 – North Wilkes 0
Starmount 5 – Wilkes Central 0
Starmount 9 – Ashe 0
Starmount 9 – Elkin 0
Starmount 1 – Mount Airy 1
Starmount 8 – East Wilkes 0
Starmount 8 – Alleghany 0
Starmount 9 – North Wilkes 0
Starmount 5 – Ashe County 2
Starmount 2 – Wilkes Central 1
Starmount 3 – Union Academy 1 (Round two – NCHSAA 1A Soccer Playoffs)
Starmount 4 – Highlands 0 (Round three – NCHSAA 1A Soccer Playoffs)
Bishop McGuinness 2- Starmount 1 (Round four – NCHSAA 1A Soccer Playoffs)