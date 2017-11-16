Playoff scores and schedules

Football:

Elkin:

Elkin 31 – Surry Central 14

North Surry 35 – Elkin 14

Mount Airy 51 – Elkin 14

Elkin 21 – South Stokes 13

Starmount 38 – Elkin 22

Ashe 49 – Elkin 36

Wilkes Central 69 – Elkin 26

North Wilkes 67 – Elkin 49

Elkin 49 – West Wilkes 28

Elkin 53 – East Wilkes 52

Elkin 39 – Alleghany 0

Elkin 50 – Hayesville 7 (Round one – NCHSAA Football Playoffs)

Elkin at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy – Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. (Round two – NCHSAA Football Playoffs)

East Wilkes:

East Wilkes 36 – East Surry 20

East Wilkes 52 – Surry Central 14

East Wilkes 60 – Walkertown 0

East Wilkes 40 – North Wilkes 13

East Wilkes 60 – West Wilkes 13

East Wilkes 52 – Starmount 7

East Wilkes 65 – Alleghany 20

East Wilkes 47 – Ashe County 21

Wilkes Central 37 – East Wilkes 13

East Wilkes – BYE (Round one – NCHSAA Football Playoffs)

East Surry at East Wilkes – Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. (Round two – NCHSAA Football Playoffs)

Starmount:

Mount Airy 28 – Starmount 7

East Surry 39 – Starmount 20

West Stokes 22 – Starmount 20

Starmount 20 – Forbush 0

Starmount 38 – Elkin 22

Starmount 41 – Alleghany 0

East Wilkes 52 – Starmount 7

Starmount 31 – North Wilkes 7

Wilkes Central 48 – Starmount 13

Starmount 30 – Ashe County 0

East Surry 21 – Starmount 14 (Round one – NCHSAA Football Playoffs)

Men’s Soccer:

Starmount:

Starmount 3 – South Iredell 2

Starmount 9 – South Stokes 0

Starmount 9 – North Surry 0

Starmount 0 – North Iredell 0

Starmount 9 – East Rowan 1

Starmount 9 – Elkin 0

Starmount 8 – Alleghany 0

Starmount 9 – East Wilkes 0

Statesville 4 – Starmount 0

Starmount 9 – West Wilkes 0

Starmount 15 – North Wilkes 0

Starmount 5 – Wilkes Central 0

Starmount 9 – Ashe 0

Starmount 1 – Mount Airy 1

Starmount 8 – East Wilkes 0

Starmount 5 – Ashe County 2

Starmount 2 – Wilkes Central 1

Starmount 3 – Union Academy 1 (Round two – NCHSAA 1A Soccer Playoffs)

Starmount 4 – Highlands 0 (Round three – NCHSAA 1A Soccer Playoffs)

Bishop McGuinness 2- Starmount 1 (Round four – NCHSAA 1A Soccer Playoffs)