Fobes continues successful 2017 season

EAST BEND — Forbush golfer, Mallory Fobes, has had a successful 2017 season. Fobes won the conference by 39 strokes and the conference tournament by 11 strokes.

After playing 72 holes of competitive golf this fall, Fobes is two over par for the season.

Regionals are Oct. 17 at Cedarbrook, which will hopefully be followed by a trip to the state finals in Pinehurst on Oct. 23 and 24.

Fobes has verbally committed to play at the Universty of North Carolina Wilmington following her senior season at Forbush. She is looking to improve on her fourth-place finish in the state finals last year as a sophomore.

Mallory Fobes has had an outstanding 2017 golf season. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Mallory.jpg Mallory Fobes has had an outstanding 2017 golf season. Courtesy of Kim Harrison Photography