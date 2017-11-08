Women’s golf wraps up state tournament

PINEHURST — After a windy day one, conditions ripened up for the final day of competition in the 2017 NCHSAA Women’s Golf State Championships. Overcast skies and gloomy conditions gave way to beautiful sunshine and mostly calm winds for day two of the tournament.

In the 1A/2A Individual Tournament, Forbush’s Mallory Fobes placed second overall with a 154 total score. As a team in the 1A/2A Tournament, East Wilkes placed fourth overall with a score of 592. Ava Tharpe placed 13th, Hunter Tharpe placed 29th, and Sarah Spicer placed 71st.

Katherine Schuster from First Flight turned in a 2-over par, 74, on the final day at Longleaf Golf & Country Club to finish at even par, 144, on the tournament. She captured first place and became the first individual state champion in the school’s women’s golf history. Schuster carded three birdies on the day, including one on the opening hole of her round, the par-four first hole. She also birdied the par-five fifth and the par-four 17th. Schuster bested the field by 10 shots with Fobes taking second place with her 10-over par, 154, total.

Currituck County claimed the school’s first women’s golf team state championship by 29 strokes over Mount Airy. Currituck’s top three golfers posted a combined 119-over par, 551. They were led by Bailee Twiford, the third-place individual finisher overall, as she scored a combined 13-over par, 157, over the two day tournament.

Mount Airy finished in second place in the team event. The Granite Bears shot a combined 147-over, 579, besting third place West Davidson by two shots. Mount Airy was led by Alyssa Cox who shot a combined 25-over, 169. West Davidson was powered by Olivia Sharpe who also shot 25-over, 169.

Team scores are compiled based on the three lowest individual scores from a five-player team.

