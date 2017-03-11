Wildcats run wild on Lady Rams

BOONVILLE — The West Stokes Lady Wildcats defeated the Starmount Lady Rams on Friday afternoon by a score of 9-0. The Lady Wildcats ran out to an 8-0 advantage in the first half to put the game away.

“We were out of sorts to some extent,” said Head Coach Dale Draughn. “I made a decision to keep out my starting goalkeeper due to an injury and the start of conference play on Tuesday. I chose to allow her to rest.”

The Rams used several players in goal Friday, two who had never played a high school game in goal and the other one stepped up and offered to play in the goal.

“We came out very flat against a solid West Stokes team and the better team won the game this afternoon,” said Draughn. “I do not like to lose, either close or lopsided but we played like I know we can play the first 28 minutes of the second half in which it took them to score the ninth goal and end the game by the mercy rule. I knew it was going to be tough but as a coach you always have to do what is best for the player.”

“Chris (the West Stokes coach) does a good job with his team and they were superior to us in the first half,” said Draughn. “We challenged the girls at the half and they stepped up to the challenge to see what heart they had. We take the loss and learn from it and move on.”

The loss drops the Lady Rams overall record to 2-1-1 and improves West Stokes overall record to 3-2.

“West is the best team that we have played including our scrimmages at West Iredell in February,” said Draughn. “We will be fine and rebound on Tuesday when we open our conference season against Ashe County in Boonville.”

The Lady Rams soccer team moves to 2-1-1 for the 2017 season.