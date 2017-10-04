BOONVILLE — The Starmount Rams soccer team has been on a roll lately providing entertainment for the fans in the stands. On Monday afternoon, Starmount put the mercy rule into effect as it took a 9-0 win over Ashe County. This was the eighth game this season where the mercy rule has come into effect for the Rams. This season Starmount has scored 94 goals, and allowed only seven.

On Monday night, Starmount put up nine goals in 60 minutes to take a conference win over Ashe County. Jordan Anderson started off the scoring in the fourth minute of the first half. Anderson went up for a header off of a corner kick and put the Rams up 1-0. Starmount kept driving towards the Ashe County goal with several shots. The shots were saved by the Huskies keeper, until the 11th minute when the Rams found a breakaway. Victor Maya put the ball into the back of the net to give Starmount a 2-0 lead. The shot hit the upper 90 and opened the flood gates for the Rams.

Starmount started picking up its pressure as the first half was winding down. In the 17th minute, a shot by the Rams ricocheted off of an Ashe County defender and went into the goal to put the Rams up 3-0. Two minutes later, Starmount put another goal into the back of the net to make the score 4-0.

Ashe County had a breakaway in the 25th minute, but Starmount’s defense came up with the stop to keep the clean sheet. With four minutes left in the first half, Maya found another goal which was followed up by a goal by Jose Patino. At halftime Starmount had a comfortable 6-0 lead over the Huskies.

The second half lasted only 12 minutes as the Rams were able to find three goals to put the game out of Ashe County’s reach. Andres Ocampo, an own goal by Ashe, and Marlon Mejia gave the Rams a 9-0 win over the Huskies.

With the win, Starmount remains undefeated in the MVAC with seven wins. The Rams will host Elkin on Wednesday afternoon in Boonville. Kick off is set for 5:15 p.m.

Starmount’s Jordan Anderson makes a breakaway past an Ashe County defender. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0682.jpg Starmount’s Jordan Anderson makes a breakaway past an Ashe County defender. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Victor Maya scored several goals for the Rams on Monday afternoon. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0683.jpg Victor Maya scored several goals for the Rams on Monday afternoon. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple

Rams take 9-0 win over Huskies