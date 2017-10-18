Starmount takes 8-0 win over East Wilkes

RONDA — With only two weeks left in the 2017 regular season, soccer teams around the area are putting their best foot forward to earn as many wins as possible. On Wednesday afternoon, Starmount added another tally to its impressive winning record with an 8-0 win over East Wilkes.

When these two teams met up earlier this season, the Rams were able to put the mercy rule into effect in 42 minutes. This time around, the game lasted the whole 80 minutes. Over the course of the season, East Wilkes has steadily improved on all sides of the field. The Cardinals’ defense has managed to come together to play tougher, while the offense has grown bolder and started taking more shots. East Wilkes knew it had a tough game ahead as Starmount is ranked seventh in the 1A North Carolina High School Athletic Association standings.

Throughout the first 38 minutes of the first half, East Wilkes held Starmount to zero goals. The Rams were putting intense pressure on the Cardinals’ defense, but East Wilkes didn’t let up.

In the 38th minute of play, Starmount’s Nathan Wagoner broke through East Wilkes’ defense to slot the ball into the back of the net. Starmount found its first goal of the night to take a 1-0 lead going into halftime.

Two minutes into the second half, Starmount opened up the floodgates as Jose Patino beat two defenders to put the Rams up 2-0. From there, the Rams had the confidence they needed to score more goals. Jonathan Flores gave Starmount a 3-0 lead after his shot from distance sailed into the back of the net.

Starmount has always had an advantage over its opponents as the Rams know how to handle each other’s strengths and weaknesses on the field. The Rams kept up their momentum with an outstanding amount of shots on goal due to the strength of the midfield.

Victor Maya and Andres Ocampo have the ability to move the ball past defenders with fluid movements that put the Rams on the offensive side of the field. Maya proved his strength with a goal of his own in the 57th minute to put Starmount up 4-0. Two minutes after Maya’s goal, Ocampo put his name in the book with a hard shot to give Starmount a 5-0 lead over East Wilkes.

With a comfortable lead over the Cardinals, Starmount started testing the waters of its passing presence. The Rams started to switch the ball through the midfield more often, and even used its defensive line to put the ball on the opposite side.

With 17 minutes left on the clock, Ocampo and Maya scored three additional goals for the Rams. Maya put in one goal, while Ocampo recorded a hat trick. At the end of the game, Starmount took an 8-0 win over East Wilkes to remain undefeated in the MVAC.

Starmount comes away with an overall record of 13-1-2, and a Mountain Valley Athletic Conference record of 9-0. East Wilkes moves to 5-12 overall, and 5-5 in the MVAC.

Nathan Wagoner (17) opened up the scoring for Starmount in the Rams’ 8-0 win over East Wilkes. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0225-copy.jpg Nathan Wagoner (17) opened up the scoring for Starmount in the Rams’ 8-0 win over East Wilkes. Kristian Russell | The Tribune