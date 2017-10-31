State soccer playoff brackets released

CHAPEL HILL — Several local teams will begin play for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) men’s soccer playoffs Wednesday.

The tournament will have four classifications of play with six playoff rounds each. The 1A and 4A brackets will field a complement of 48 teams each with 2A and 3A brackets fielding 64 teams each.

Play is scheduled to begin with games at the higher seed through the first five rounds beginning with first round contests on Wednesday. Second round is scheduled for Saturday, the third round is slated for Nov. 8, fourth round games are set for Nov. 11 and the Regional Finals are planned for Nov. 14.

The State Championship Matches will be contested on Nov. 18 in Raleigh at NC State University’s Dail Soccer Field. Play is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Tickets to the Championships are $8 at the gate, or digital tickets can be purchased in advance through the NCHSAA’s partnership with GoFan.

The 2017 NCHSAA Men’s Soccer Championships will be broadcast live via web stream on the NFHS Network. The NFHS Network is a subscription-based service. Fans can pay $9.95 per month for a monthly, recurring subscription with the ability to cancel at any time. Find more information on upcoming events and subscriptions by visiting NFHSNetwork.com.

1A Men’s Soccer First Round Pairings for the western region:

• #12 Mount Airy (19-1-1) vs #21 Alleghany (6-10-2)

• #3 Starmount (18-1-2) gets a first-round bye

• #14 Union Acad. (8-9-0) vs #19 East Surry (5-10-1)

• #10 Thomas Jefferson (10-4-1) vs #23 East Wilkes (7-15-0)

• #2 – Bishop McGuinness (14-2-3) vs #31 – BYE

2A Men’s Soccer First Round Pairings for the western region:

• #5 East Henderson (17-2-1) vs #28 North Surry (8-11-0)

• #4 Shelby (19-2-0) vs #29 Ashe County (14-9-0)

• #3 Forbush (20-1-0) vs #30 Thomasville (12-10-1)

• #14 Surry Central (14-5-0) vs #19 Foard (12-7-4)

• #7 Wikes Central (19-3-0) vs #26 West Iredell (9-11-2)

First-round results were not available at press time.

The Starmount High School Rams soccer team has won back-to-back conference championships undefeated. They defeated Wilkes Central Oct. 26, 2-1, to capture the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference title. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_rams-soccer.jpg The Starmount High School Rams soccer team has won back-to-back conference championships undefeated. They defeated Wilkes Central Oct. 26, 2-1, to capture the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference title. Melanie Matthews | SHS