Natural hat trick highlights Starmount win

In his first game with a new team, Starmount senior Jeyson Pineda made a great first impression, scoring just three minutes into the men’s soccer season opener against East Surry. Pineda didn’t stop, either.

Pineda scored a natural hat trick, accounting for the Rams’ first three goals of the game, as Starmount took down East Surry 10-1. Pineda is new to Starmount.

“Little by little I’m getting to know the guys, and then things will start clicking,” Pineda said. “You don’t always get opportunities like we did tonight, so when I got some opportunities, I made sure to capitalize.”

Junior Salomon Maya tacked on the other goal later in the first half, but a potential game changing moment came in the closing seconds. East Surry had a clear shot at net and capitalized to make it 4-1. During halftime, Head Coach Edgar Zamora and head captain Vicente Adame made sure that they did not feel comfortable with lead, and made them hungry for more goals.

“Momentum’s a big thing, and it’s important to keep the pressure,” Zamora said. “If you score a goal, that should be more motivation for you to score another one.

“[When East Surry scored] I looked at the guys and told them, ‘that’s not how we play,’” Adame said. “We played better when we were keeping control of the passes and keeping them away.”

Starmount went out in the second half firing. After Pineda forced a penalty kick when he was fouled with a clear shot at net, Adame sent it home to put them up 5-1. Only 19 seconds later, sophomore Victor Maya scored on a nice cross pass play. Sophomore Andres Ocampo, freshman Daniel Benitez and junior Zack Sizemore added goals to the tally for six second half goals.

Despite the double-digit goal count, there was another tally Zamora was not so happy about, and will work on for Wednesday night’s home game against North Surry.

“It’s just the mentality of when we have the ball. We need to make sure that everybody’s focused, and that will help us with our offsides,” Zamora said.

At the end of the night, Pineda was named the team’s MVP of the game after a great Starmount debut.

“I want to keep moving forward, and keep improving but I’m feeling good with the group,” Pineda said.

“I was looking for him to get some good touches and make good passes. I was hoping everybody would make him feel at home, and be involved. It’s exciting to see how he seemed natural out there,” Zamora said.

After a great start knocking off the runner-ups from last year’s 1A tournament, Starmount hosts North Surry Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Ryan DeCosta can be reached at 336-258-4052 or via Twitter @rsdecosta.

Starmount senior Jeyson Pineda tracks a ball in the air during the second half of the season opener against East Surry. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/web1_IMG_3848.jpg Starmount senior Jeyson Pineda tracks a ball in the air during the second half of the season opener against East Surry. Ryan DeCosta | Elkin Tribune Starmount senior Jeyson Pineda looks on the field after coming off the field in the closing minutes of the season opener against East Surry. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/web1_IMG_3859.jpg Starmount senior Jeyson Pineda looks on the field after coming off the field in the closing minutes of the season opener against East Surry. Ryan DeCosta | Elkin Tribune Starmount soccer walks off the field after starting the season strong with a 10-1 rout over East Surry. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/web1_IMG_3861-001.jpg Starmount soccer walks off the field after starting the season strong with a 10-1 rout over East Surry. Ryan DeCosta | Elkin Tribune