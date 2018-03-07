Forbush soccer puts on a show

EAST BEND — On Friday night, the Forbush Falcons women’s soccer team took the field against Wilkes Central in its first game of the regular season. In years past when the Falcons and the Eagles met on the field, sparks would fly. This year the sparks were one sided, as the Falcons were able to come away with a 9-0 win to put the mercy rule into effect.

Things started off on the right foot for the Falcons in the first half. Forbush kept putting pressure on the Wilkes defenders until they were able to break through and find the back of the net. In the 17th minute, Michaela Stone found the feet of Emily Marcincavage in the Wilkes Central box. Marcincavage was able to meet the ball with a swift kick to put the ball into the goal. The goal put Forbush up on Wilkes Central, 1-0.

Five minutes later the Falcons were back at the forefront as Mirana Lyon was able to beat a Wilkes Central defender and give the Falcons their second goal of the first half. Forbush was able to keep up its offensive pressure as well as its defensive pressure until the first half was over. At halftime, Forbush had a 2-0 lead over Wilkes Central.

In the second half things started to heat up for the Falcons. Macey York had a hat-trick for the Falcons in the second half. Along with York’s goals, Riley Warfel had two goals for the Falcons. Mallory Martin, and Olivia Davis put in goals of their own as the Falcons took a 9-0 win over Wilkes Central.

Forbush’s next home game will be March 19 against Carver. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. in East Bend.

