Lady Rams fall in season opener

WINSTON SALEM — The Lady Rams of Starmount traveled to Winston-Salem last week to take on the West Forsyth Titans. West Forsyth came away with an 11-2 win over the Rams.

It was a six-inning game that saw Starmount take a 2-0 lead in the second inning. West Forsyth was able to tie the game with a run in the third and a run in the fourth. In the fifth and sixth innings, West Forsyth scored nine runs.

Kayla Vanhoy started the game on the mound for the Rams and pitched five innings. Salem Finney ended the game for Starmount with a one-inning appearance. Vanhoy had one strikeout from the mound. At the plate, the Rams had three leading hitters.

Emma Greene went 2-for-3, with one double and one run. Kennedy Grace White went 2-for-3, with one RBI and one double. Shea Triplett went 1-for-2, with one RBI.

The Rams next game is March 7 at North Iredell. Results were not available by press deadline.