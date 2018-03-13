Forbush takes 15-0 win over Rams

EAST BEND — The Forbush Falcons softball team hosted its cross-county rivals, Starmount, on Friday night. The home team came out swinging and took a 15-0 win over the Lady Rams in three innings.

Things started off for the Falcons in the bottom of the first inning. With the bases loaded, Caiti Mickles was walked, which brought Sommer Gray across the plate for a 1-0 Forbush lead. Naveah Hemric stepped up to the plate and found a single, which brought Karson Gregory in to score. Forbush was able to take a 2-0 lead after one complete inning.

The top of the second saw Starmount come out swinging. Kennedy White hit a hard fly ball into left field for a double, but the Rams were unable to make it across home plate as the inning went on.

Forbush once again came out strong in the bottom of the second inning. The Falcons put up seven runs to take a 9-0 lead after two innings. In the bottom of the third inning, Forbush put in the final six runs it needed to put the run rule into effect. After three innings, Forbush took a 15-0 win over Starmount.

Kayla Vanhoy lines up to throw a pitch for Starmount on Friday night.