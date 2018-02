Forbush swim and track results

Over the past few weeks, the Forbush Falcons had athletes compete in the Indoor Track and Field conference meet and the Regional swim meet. The Falcons had strong showing at both competitions with athletes moving on to the State Championships.

Track and Field Results:

Men’s 1000 Meters

1. Mendenhall, Dakota 2:39.54

Men’s 1600 Meters

5. Mendenhall, Dakota 5:04.52

8. Warden, Nate 5:13.92

Men’s 3200 Meters

7. Warden, Nate 12:04.74

9. Mendenhall, Dakota 12:14.10

Women’s 300 Meters

5. Shore, Madisun 47.14

13. Andrade, Monserrat 49.30

Women’s 500 Meters

3. Martin, Mallory 1:33.41

8. Wyrick, Laura 1:38.19

Women’s 1000 Meters

3. Shore, Madisun 3:41.71

Women’s 1600 Meters

5. Kilby, Anna-Kathyrn 6:50.04

Women’s 3200 Meters

5. Kilby, Anna-Kathyrn 14:29.16

Women’s 55m Hurdles

1. Martin, Mallory 9.65

2. Andrade, Monserrat 10.11

Women’s 4×400 Relay

5. Shore, Martin, Wyrick, Kilby 5:03.65

Women’s Long Jump

1. Fulk, Mackenzie 14-08.50 (508.00m)

Women’s Triple Jump

1. Fulk, Mackenzie 33-00.00 (508.00m)

Team Scores:

Men – 7th – 23 points

Women – 2nd – 76 points

Swim Results:

Women’s team score – 13th place – 43 points

Women 200 Yard Medley Relay

12. Forbush 2:06.93

1) Myers, Gina SR 2) Beamguard, Suzie SO 3) Post, Emily JR 4) Holowiti, Lauren SR

Women 200 Yard Freestyle

9. Myers, Gina 2:09.52

20. Beamguard, Suzie 2:16.51

Men 200 Yard Freestyle

23. Sprague, Tyler 2:18.43

Men 200 Yard IM

17. Kepley, Hunter 2:24.41

Men 100 Yard Butterfly

20. Kepley, Hunter 1:03.17

Women 500 Yard Freestyle

7. Myers, Gina 5:41.36

15. Beamguard, Suzie 5:59.12

Women 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

12. Forbush 4:15.34

1) Beamguard, Suzie SO 2) Post, Emily JR 3) Holowiti, Lauren SR 4) Myers, Gina SR