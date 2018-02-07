Lady Falcons earn WPAC win on Senior night

EAST BEND — The Lady Falcons of Forbush kept up its impressive 2017-2018 Western Piedmont Athletic Conference season with an outstanding win over Walkertown on Friday night. Forbush came into the game with an undefeated, 9-0, conference record. When the game was over, Forbush took a 75-29 win over the Wolfpack to remain perfect.

As the game started out, things went back and forth as Forbush would make a shot and then Walkertown would tie the game. This motion lasted only three minutes, as the Falcons started turning up the heat. With the score sitting 5-5, Parkley Hennings put up a lay-up after finding a breakaway. Hennings’ shot gave Forbush extra momentum as it went on a scoring run. Nicole Scott knocked in two free throws, while Brooke Gammons put up a two-point shot from the key.

Forbush didn’t let up its pressure on defense as it allowed only one more basket by the Wolfpack for an 11-8 score. With less than three minutes left, the Falcons kept driving at the basket and were able to extend their lead. Scott put up a three-pointer for a 16-8 game, and the Falcons finished out the quarter with baskets by Hope Grimes and another basket by Scott. At the end of the first, Forbush had a firm 20-8 lead over Walkertown.

Things only got better from there for the Falcons as they outscored the Wolfpack 17-7 in the second quarter. Kara Scott knocked in a two-point shot after stealing the ball from the Wolfpack. Kara’s basket gave Forbush a 32-8 lead with four minutes left in the second quarter. As time went on, Forbush put up additional points to take a 37-15 lead at halftime.

Forbush kept driving in the third quarter as the Falcons outscored Walkertown 29-14. The Falcons had an air of confidence around them as they had a 66-29 lead with one quarter left to play.

The Falcons were able to test out different plays on offense and defense in the final quarter. All of the Forbush seniors put on a show for their last regular season home game. Mirana Lyon was fouled on her way to the basket and made both of her shots from the free-throw line, which gave Forbush a 68-29 lead. Anna Doub forced several Walkertown turnovers and came up with several rebounds in the final quarter. Kara Scott was able to steal the ball and put up points for the Falcons. Forbush didn’t allow a single Walkertown basket in the final quarter, and the seniors had made their mark with a 75-29 WPAC win.

Forbush holds on to a 10-0 WPAC record, and a 19-2 overall record.

Forbush stats:

27-45 in field goals, 8-18 in free throws, 38 points in the paint, 28 rebounds, 75 points

H. Grimes – 16 points and 3 rebounds

P. Hennings – 16 points and 7 rebounds

N. Scott – 14 points and 2 rebounds

M. Lyon – 7 points and 1 rebound

M. Bellanger – 6 points and 6 rebounds

K. Scott – 6 points and 3 rebounds

B. Gammons – 5 points and 3 rebounds

L. Holcomb – 3 points

S. Hutchens – 2 points and 3 rebounds

A. Doub – 3 rebounds

Kara Scott had six points and three rebounds in Forbush’s win over Walkertown. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSC_0231-copy.jpg Kara Scott had six points and three rebounds in Forbush’s win over Walkertown. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple