MVAC swim names All Conference

The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference announced All Conference and Honorable Mention for the 2017-2018 swim season.

Elkin men had a great showing as they were named the MVAC Champions. Elkin’s head coach, Oz Prim, was named the Men’s Coach of the Year.

Elkin, Starmount and East Wilkes had athletes make All Conference and Honorable Mention for the men’s and women’s season.

Women’s Swimming

Conference Champion – West Wilkes

Player of the Year – Sarah Olson (Wilkes Central)

Coach of the Year – Richard Huffman (West Wilkes)

All Conference

Haley Barker (North Wilkes)

Laney Gregory (West Wilkes)

Kaitlyn Handy (West Wilkes)

Noelle Handy (West Wilkes)

Heidi Holloway (West Wilkes)

Faith Lankford (West Wilkes)

Harper Lee Libbert (Elkin)

Larkin Nelson (Elkin)

Anslee Nichols (West Wilkes)

Sarah Olson (Wilkes Central)

Crystal Schneider (West Wilkes)

Mia Schweikert (Elkin)

Avery Sheets (Elkin)

Katie Sidden (Elkin)

Morgan Smithey (West Wilkes)

Bianka Soos (Elkin)

Hunter Tharpe (East Wilkes)

Kenly Wells (Elkin)

Honorable Mention

Kristen Blevins (Wilkes Central)

Eulalia Gaspar Manuel (Wilkes Central)

Ashton Long (Wilkes Central)

Brianna Ormezzano (Wilkes Central)

Faith Wiles (Wilkes Central)

Morgan Wareham (Wilkes Central)

Men’s Swimming

Conference Champion – ELKIN

Player of the Year – Matthew Davis (Wilkes Central)

Coach of the Year – Oz Prim (Elkin)

All Conference

Caeson Baker (Elkin)

Cameron Barlow (West Wilkes)

Cameron Burleson (Elkin)

David Cornelius (North Wilkes)

Matthew Davis (Wilkes Central)

Parker Davis (Wilkes Central)

Alex Duncan (Elkin)

Ethan Garland (North Wilkes)

Ethan Hurley (West Wilkes)

Clay Johnson (Wilkes Central)

Adam Nguyen (North Wilkes)

Charles Reese (North Wilkes)

Brady Shugart (Elkin)

Dave Simmons (Wilkes Central)

Dockery Sloop (Elkin)

Daniel Soos (Elkin)

Coy Yarboro (Elkin)

Honorable Mention

Michael Curran (West Wilkes

Camden Debora (Alleghany)

Samuel Lewczyk (West Wilkes)

Tanner Minton (Wilkes Central)

Trevor Riley (Alleghany)

Justin Riley (Alleghany)

Justin Williams (Alleghany)