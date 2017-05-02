Dual Team Regional brackets announced

On Monday afternoon, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced the brackets for the 2017 men’s tennis Dual Team Regionals. After a successful 2017 regular season, the Forbush Falcons earned a No. 7 seed for the playoffs.

The Falcons will travel to Shelby (11-0) to take on the No. 2 seed on Tuesday night.

Other 2A teams making the cut were West Stokes (11-3), which earned a No. 3 seed and will host Maiden (11-2), and Ashe County (10-7), who will travel to No. 1-seeded Brevard (12-0).

On the 1A side of things, Elkin and East Wilkes both made the cut after both teams came away with a share of the 2017 MVAC championship. Elkin ended its season with a 13-1 record, its only loss coming from the Cardinals.

For the Regional tournament, the Buckin’ Elks nabbed a No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 Albemarle on Tuesday night. East Wilkes ended its season with a 15-3 record, and earned a first-round bye for the Regional tournament. The Cardinals will host the winner of the Atkins (10-4) and Community School of Davidson (5-2) game on May 9.

Other area tennis teams also made the 1A Dual Team Regionals — Mount Airy came away with a No. 3 seed, and Bishop McGuinness came away with a first-round bye and a No. 2 seed.

Results from Tuesday night’s games were not available by press deadline.