Forbush women’s tennis results


Staff Report

Forbush 7 – West Stokes 2

Singles

1. Sydney Preston (WS) Def. Alyssa Southern (FHS) 6-1, 6-0

2. Stephanie Swain (FHS) Def. Stephine Henery (WS) 6-6 (4-7), 6-3, 0-0 (10-1)

3.Megan Smith (FHS) Def. Torrie Preston (WS) 6-1, 6-0

4. Lindsay Ray (FHS) Def. Sarah Grace Sells (WS) 6-0, 6-3

5. Mollie Hennings (FHS) Def. Rhyan Sapp (WS) 6-3, 6-4

6. Rachel Dixon (FHS) Def. West Stokes 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1. Preston/Henery (WS) Def. Alyssa Southern/Stephanie Swain (FHS) 8-8 (7-4)

2. Megan Smith/Rachel Dixon (FHS) Def. Preston/Sells (WS) 8-3

3. Ray/Monlea George (FHS) Def. West Stokes 8-0

Atkins 5 – Forbush 4

Singles

1. Atkins Def. Alyssa Southern (FHS) 6-0, 6-1

2. Atkins Def. Stephanie Swain (FHS) 6-0, 6-0

3. Megan Smith (FHS) Def. Atkins 6-3, 6-2

4. Atkins Def. Lindsay Ray (FHS) 6-2, 7-5

5. Mollie Hennings (FHS) Def. Atkins 6-1, 7-5

6. Rachel Dixon (FHS) Def. Atkins 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1. Atkins Def. Southern/Swain (FHS) 8-1

2. Atkins Def. Smith/Dixon (FHS) 8-2

3. Lindsay Ray/Monlea George (FHS) Def. Atkins 8-0

Forbush 6 – North Surry 3

Singles

1. North Surry Def. Alyssa Southern (FHS) 6-2, 6-2

2. North Surry Def. Stephanie Swain (FHS) 6-0, 6-0

3. Megan Smith (FHS) Def. North Surry 6-0, 6-0

4. Lindsay Ray (FHS) Def. North Surry 6-1, 6-2

5. North Surry Def. Mollie Hennings 3-6, 6-2

Doubles

1. Southern/Swaim (FHS) Def. North Surry 8-4

2. Smith/Dixon (FHS) Def. North Surry 8-3

3. Ray/Hennings (FHS) Def. North Surry 8-1.

