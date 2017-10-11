Forbush women’s tennis results

Forbush 7 – West Stokes 2
Singles
1. Sydney Preston (WS) Def. Alyssa Southern (FHS) 6-1, 6-0
2. Stephanie Swain (FHS) Def. Stephine Henery (WS) 6-6 (4-7), 6-3, 0-0 (10-1)
3.Megan Smith (FHS) Def. Torrie Preston (WS) 6-1, 6-0
4. Lindsay Ray (FHS) Def. Sarah Grace Sells (WS) 6-0, 6-3
5. Mollie Hennings (FHS) Def. Rhyan Sapp (WS) 6-3, 6-4
6. Rachel Dixon (FHS) Def. West Stokes 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
1. Preston/Henery (WS) Def. Alyssa Southern/Stephanie Swain (FHS) 8-8 (7-4)
2. Megan Smith/Rachel Dixon (FHS) Def. Preston/Sells (WS) 8-3
3. Ray/Monlea George (FHS) Def. West Stokes 8-0
Atkins 5 – Forbush 4
Singles
1. Atkins Def. Alyssa Southern (FHS) 6-0, 6-1
2. Atkins Def. Stephanie Swain (FHS) 6-0, 6-0
3. Megan Smith (FHS) Def. Atkins 6-3, 6-2
4. Atkins Def. Lindsay Ray (FHS) 6-2, 7-5
5. Mollie Hennings (FHS) Def. Atkins 6-1, 7-5
6. Rachel Dixon (FHS) Def. Atkins 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
1. Atkins Def. Southern/Swain (FHS) 8-1
2. Atkins Def. Smith/Dixon (FHS) 8-2
3. Lindsay Ray/Monlea George (FHS) Def. Atkins 8-0
Forbush 6 – North Surry 3
Singles
1. North Surry Def. Alyssa Southern (FHS) 6-2, 6-2
2. North Surry Def. Stephanie Swain (FHS) 6-0, 6-0
3. Megan Smith (FHS) Def. North Surry 6-0, 6-0
4. Lindsay Ray (FHS) Def. North Surry 6-1, 6-2
5. North Surry Def. Mollie Hennings 3-6, 6-2
Doubles
1. Southern/Swaim (FHS) Def. North Surry 8-4
2. Smith/Dixon (FHS) Def. North Surry 8-3
3. Ray/Hennings (FHS) Def. North Surry 8-1.