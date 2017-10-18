East Wilkes tennis earns MVAC tournament wins

The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference tennis tournament has come to a close, and the East Wilkes Cardinals reign supreme as the 1A Singles and Doubles champions.
Lauren Rakes and Katie Stokes took the 1A Doubles championship after a hard fought match over Elkin’s Emma Henstock and Brittany Collins. Rakes and Stokes put down an impressive performance to take the first set 6-2, then the second set 6-2 to take the win. In the 1A Doubles third-place match, Elkin’s Kenly Wells and Casey Matthews took the win over East Wilkes’ Faith Roberts and Jordan Schubart.
On the 1A Singles side, Leah Nance came up with a dominating performance for the Cardinals as she took a 6-2 and 6-3 win over Elkin’s Bianka Soos. In the third place match for 1A Singles, Starmount’s Sarryn Meyer took the top spot over Elkin’s Stephanie Kelly.
Final results – Singles
Quarterfinals:
Leah Nance, East Wilkes def Morgan Neugent, Alleghany, 6-0, 6-0
Stephanie Kelly, Elkin, def Charith McCullagh, Starmount, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3
Sarryn Meyer, Starmount def Samantha Carter, East Wilkes, 6-3, 6-1
Bianka Soos, Elkin, def Lillie Yoeman alleghany, 6-0, 6-0
Semi-finals:
Nance, EW def Kelly, E, 6-0, 6-1
Soos, E def Meyer, S, 6-2, 6-1
Third Place:
Meyer, SHS, def Kelly, E, 6-2, 7(2)-6
Championship:
Leah Nance, EW, def Bianka Soos, E, 6-2, 6-3
Final results – Doubles
Quarterfinals:
Lauren Rakes/Katie Stokes, EW def Lindsey Evans/Laney Miller Allleghany, 6-1, 6-0
Kenly Wells/Casey Matthews, Elkin def Hailey Gromez/Elizabeth Pozo Star,6-1, 6-1
Faith Roberts/Jordan Schubart, EW, def Cassidy cleary/Yonnia Nordelo, Alleg, 7-5, 6-1
Emma Henstock/Brittany Collins Elkin def Lela Striger/Rhi Patterson, Star, 6-4, 6-1
Semi-finals:
Rakes/Stokes, EW def Wells/Matthews E, 6-3, 6-2
Henstock/Collins, E def Roberts/Schubart, EW, 6-4, 6-2
Third place:
Wells/Matthews Elkin def Roberts/Schubart, EW, 6-4, 7-5
Championship:
Rakes/Stokes, East Wilkes def Henstock/Collins Elkin 6-2, 6-2
MVAC 1-A/2-A Consolation Tournament Champion:
Harper Lee Lippert/Alexandra Kakouras, Elkin def Katie Kellam/Gracie Luffman, Elkin 8-4