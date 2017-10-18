East Wilkes tennis earns MVAC tournament wins

The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference tennis tournament has come to a close, and the East Wilkes Cardinals reign supreme as the 1A Singles and Doubles champions.

Lauren Rakes and Katie Stokes took the 1A Doubles championship after a hard fought match over Elkin’s Emma Henstock and Brittany Collins. Rakes and Stokes put down an impressive performance to take the first set 6-2, then the second set 6-2 to take the win. In the 1A Doubles third-place match, Elkin’s Kenly Wells and Casey Matthews took the win over East Wilkes’ Faith Roberts and Jordan Schubart.

On the 1A Singles side, Leah Nance came up with a dominating performance for the Cardinals as she took a 6-2 and 6-3 win over Elkin’s Bianka Soos. In the third place match for 1A Singles, Starmount’s Sarryn Meyer took the top spot over Elkin’s Stephanie Kelly.

Final results – Singles

Quarterfinals:

Leah Nance, East Wilkes def Morgan Neugent, Alleghany, 6-0, 6-0

Stephanie Kelly, Elkin, def Charith McCullagh, Starmount, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

Sarryn Meyer, Starmount def Samantha Carter, East Wilkes, 6-3, 6-1

Bianka Soos, Elkin, def Lillie Yoeman alleghany, 6-0, 6-0

Semi-finals:

Nance, EW def Kelly, E, 6-0, 6-1

Soos, E def Meyer, S, 6-2, 6-1

Third Place:

Meyer, SHS, def Kelly, E, 6-2, 7(2)-6

Championship:

Leah Nance, EW, def Bianka Soos, E, 6-2, 6-3

Final results – Doubles

Quarterfinals:

Lauren Rakes/Katie Stokes, EW def Lindsey Evans/Laney Miller Allleghany, 6-1, 6-0

Kenly Wells/Casey Matthews, Elkin def Hailey Gromez/Elizabeth Pozo Star,6-1, 6-1

Faith Roberts/Jordan Schubart, EW, def Cassidy cleary/Yonnia Nordelo, Alleg, 7-5, 6-1

Emma Henstock/Brittany Collins Elkin def Lela Striger/Rhi Patterson, Star, 6-4, 6-1

Semi-finals:

Rakes/Stokes, EW def Wells/Matthews E, 6-3, 6-2

Henstock/Collins, E def Roberts/Schubart, EW, 6-4, 6-2

Third place:

Wells/Matthews Elkin def Roberts/Schubart, EW, 6-4, 7-5

Championship:

Rakes/Stokes, East Wilkes def Henstock/Collins Elkin 6-2, 6-2

MVAC 1-A/2-A Consolation Tournament Champion:

Harper Lee Lippert/Alexandra Kakouras, Elkin def Katie Kellam/Gracie Luffman, Elkin 8-4

East Wilkes had a dominating performance in the MVAC tournament. Leah Nance, left, won the 1A Singles Championship, while Lauren Rakes, center, and Katie Stokes won the 1A Doubles Championship. Kristian Russell | The Tribune

