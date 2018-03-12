Starmount tennis falls to East Wilkes

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Rams men’s tennis team hosted East Wilkes last week in Boonville. The Cardinals were able to come away with an 8-1 win over the Rams.

The single Starmount win came as Dillion Casstevens took a 6-1, and 7-5 win over Josiah Sparks. With the loss, the Rams move to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference.

East Wilkes 8 – Starmount 1

Singles

#1 Nick Wooldredge (EW) d. Jordan Anderson 6-1, 6-3

#2 Dillion Casstevens (S) d. Josiah Sparks 6-1, 7-5

#3 Easton Wagoner (EW) d. Lucas Zamora 2-6, 6-4, (10-8)

#4 Abram Sparks (EW) d. Adam Houston 6-1, 6-2

#5 Ty Cleary (EW) d. David Meyer 6-0, 6-2

#6 Andrew Walker (EW) d. Nathan Wagoner 7-5, 7-6

Doubles

#1 J. Sparks/Wagoner (EW) d. Anderson/Casstevens 9-8

#2 Wooldredge/Cleary (EW) d. Zamora/Houston 8-3

#3 A. Sparks/Walker (EW) d. Meyer/Wagoner 8-3