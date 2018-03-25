Starmount tennis falls to Elkin

The Starmount Rams men’s tennis team took on the Elkin Buckin’ Elks and the Ashe County Huskies last week in two Mountain Valley Athletic Conference matches. Elkin came away with an 8-1 win over the Rams, while Starmount took a 5-3 win over Ashe County. Starmount moves to 3-3 overall and 3-2 in the MVAC.

Elkin 8 – Starmount 1

Singles

1. Ryan Macy E def Jordan Anderson Starmount, 6-0, 6-0

2. Silas Coley E def Dillion Castevens S, 6-2, 6-0

3. Patrick Soos E def Lucas Ramora S, 6-2, 6-2

4. Holt Jackson E def Adam Houston S, 6-0, 6-0

5. Joe Gallion E def David Meyer S, 6-0, 6-0

6. Jose Zuinga E def Nathan Wagoner S, 6-4, 2-6, 10-3

Doubles

1. Macy/Jackson E def Anderson/Castevens S 8-0

2. Coley/Gallion E def Ramora/Houston S, 8-1

3. Meyer/Wagoner S, def Coleman Mathis/Anthony Parrott E, 8-4

Starmount 5 – Ashe County 3

Singles

1. Jordan Anderson Starmount def Devin Rupard Ashe County, 6-0, 6-1

2. Dillion Castevens S def Jacob Key AC, 6-3, 6-1

3. Lucas Zamora S def Gabe Powers AC, 6-0, 6-4

4. Corbin Coldiron AC def Adam Houston S, 6-2, 6-1

5. Juan Jaramillo AC def David Meyer S, 6-2, 4-6, 10-7

6. Jake Reavis AC def Nathan Wagoner S, 3-6, 6-3, 10-7

Doubles

1. Anderson/Castevens S def Rupard/Key AC, 8-2

2. Zamora/Houston S def Powers/Coldiron AC, 8-4