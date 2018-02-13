Starmount competes in Wrestling Regionals

NEWLAND — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association held the 1A West Regionals last week in Newland. Starmount came put strong as it advanced several athletes to the State Championship. Results from Regionals are as follows.

106 pound class:

Champ. Round 1 – Dakota Tehandon (Mitchell) 16-11 won by fall over Mikey Ramos (Starmount) 9-19 (Fall 0:31)

Cons. Round 1 – Jacob Norton (Cherokee) 15-12 won by fall over Mikey Ramos (Starmount) 9-19 (Fall 2:14)

120 pound class:

Champ. Round 1 – Devin Wood (Starmount) 22-12 won by fall over Elijah Smith (Mitchell) 7-15 (Fall 1:38)

Quarterfinal – Mackinnley Long (Swain County) 20-9 won by fall over Devin Wood (Starmount) 22-12 (Fall 1:18)

Cons. Round 2 – Asher Brinke (Murphy) 11-18 won by forfeit over Devin Wood (Starmount) 22-12 (For.)

138 pound class:

Champ. Round 1 – Brennan Chapman (Rosman) 10-19 won by decision over Sterlin Holbrook (Starmount) 21-12 (Dec 1-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Sterlin Holbrook (Starmount) 21-12 received a bye (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Cooper Cable (Robbinsville) 24-19 won by fall over Sterlin Holbrook (Starmount) 21-12 (Fall 1:35)

145 pound class:

Champ. Round 1 – Joshua Pardue (Starmount) 26-8 won by fall over Tyrell Luther (Murphy) 7-23 (Fall 0:24)

Quarterfinal – Joshua Pardue (Starmount) 26-8 won by decision over Christopher Morgan (Union Academy) 23-14 (Dec 4-1)

Semifinal – Joshua Pardue (Starmount) 26-8 won by decision over Dakota Parks (East Wilkes) 16-8 (Dec 4-0)

1st Place Match – Mikey Grubbs (Elkin) 32-9 won by fall over Joshua Pardue (Starmount) 26-8 (Fall 1:59)

152 pound class:

Champ. Round 1 – James Russ (Avery County) 17-7 won by decision over Lucas Zamora (Starmount) 16-18 (Dec 8-6)

Cons. Round 1 – Zane Ramey (Rosman) 7-8 won by fall over Lucas Zamora (Starmount) 16-18 (Fall 1:52)

160 pound class:

Champ. Round 1 – Denver Cook (Starmount) 24-12 won by fall over Dustin Blackburn (East Wilkes) 22-19 (Fall 1:23)

Quarterfinal – Austin Tumbarello (Mount Airy) 31-10 won by fall over Denver Cook (Starmount) 24-12 (Fall 1:58)

Cons. Round 2 – Denver Cook (Starmount) 24-12 won by fall over Bumi Abudu (Mountain Island Charter) 7-19 (Fall 0:30)

Cons. Round 3 – Hunter Burrell (Swain County) 17-9 won by decision over Denver Cook (Starmount) 24-12 (Dec 16-10)

182 pound class:

Champ. Round 1 – Stephen Creech (East Surry) 12-7 won by injury default over Dawson Nixon (Starmount) 16-15 (Inj. 0:00)

Cons. Round 1 – Samuel Wood (Andrews) 7-17 won by injury default over Dawson Nixon (Starmount) 16-15 (Inj. 0:00)

220 pound class:

Champ. Round 1 – Caleb Money (Starmount) 24-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Caleb Money (Starmount) 24-8 won by decision over Zach Tilley (Elkin) 17-12 (Dec 3-0)

Semifinal – Fredy Romero (Robbinsville) 30-3 won by decision over Caleb Money (Starmount) 24-8 (Dec 1-0)

Cons. Semi – Caleb Money (Starmount) 24-8 won by fall over Victor Bacho (East Surry) 12-12 (Fall 4:44)

3rd Place Match – Darren Williams (North Rowan) 25-4 won by fall over Caleb Money (Starmount) 24-8 (Fall 3:22)

285 pound class:

Champ. Round 1 – Antonio Lopez (Starmount) 26-6 won by fall over Nate Kiebler (Mount Airy) 17-27 (Fall 0:50)

Quarterfinal – Antonio Lopez (Starmount) 26-6 won by major decision over Benjamin Deviney (Cherryville) 32-19 (MD 13-2)

Semifinal – Antonio Lopez (Starmount) 26-6 won by fall over Morgan East (East Surry) 25-4 (Fall 2:47)

1st Place Match – Antonio Lopez (Starmount) 26-6 won by fall over Hudson Boone (Mitchell) 20-4 (Fall 2:15)

Starmout had a great showing at the 1A Wrestling Regionals last week. Antonio Lopez, center, was the Regional Champion at 285 pounds, Joshua Pardue, far left, placed second at 145 pounds, and Caleb Money, far right, placed fourth at 220 pounds. Courtesy of Perry Lloyd