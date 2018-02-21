Forbush, Starmount compete at Wrestling Championships

GREENSBORO — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association Wrestling State Championships were held this past weekend, and athletes from across the area competed on the mat. Forbush and Starmount each sent athletes to Greensboro to show off their abilities in the Championship.

Starmount had two wrestlers place on the podium — Antonio Lopez placed third in the 285-pound Consolation Finals, and Caleb Money placed third in the 220-pound Consolation Finals. For the Falcons, Eli Thomas made it to the 106-pound Consolation Quarterfinals.

Starmount:

285 Lbs. Championship Quarterfinals

Antonio Lopez (Starmount, 27-6) won by fall over Daelen Turner (Albemarle, 14-16) Fall 0:11

220 Lbs. Championship Quarterfinals

Paden Lungrin (North Stokes) 34-0 won by fall over Caleb Money (Starmount) 24-9 (Fall 4:49)

145 Lbs. Championship Quarterfinals

Alexander Gonzalez (Neuse Charter, 40-6) won by major decision over Joshua Pardue (Starmount, 26-9) MD 10-2

285 Lbs. Championship Semifinals

Nyterrius Williams (Rosewood, 37-11) won by fall over Antonio Lopez (Starmount, 27-7) Fall 5:32

220 Lbs. Consolation Quarterfinals

Caleb Money (Starmount, 25-9) won by fall over Ky`Vaughn Rome (Holmes, 20-7) Fall 4:16

145 Lbs. Consolation Quarterfinals

Joshua Pardue (Starmount, 27-9) won by decision over Armando Estrada (Mount Airy, 23-14) Dec 2-0

285 Lbs. Consolation Semifinals

Antonio Lopez (Starmount, 28-7) won by fall over Noland Brown (Swain County, 19-8) Fall 1:49

220 Lbs. Consolation Semifinals

Caleb Money (Starmount, 26-9) won by fall over Nicholas King (West Montgomery, 16-5) Fall 4:19

145 Lbs. Consolation Semifinals

Nick Menjivar (Uwharrie Charter, 42-8) won by fall over Joshua Pardue (Starmount, 27-10) Fall 3:48

220 Lbs. Consolation Finals

3rd Place Match – Caleb Money (Starmount, 27-9) won by decision over Paden Lungrin (North Stokes, 35-2) Dec 1-0

285 Lbs. Consolation Finals

3rd Place Match – Antonio Lopez (Starmount, 29-7) won by decision over Morgan East (East Surry, 27-6) Dec 8-6

Forbush:

106 Lbs. Championship First Round

William Walker (West Wilkes, 45-1) won by fall over Eli Thomas (Forbush, 37-6) Fall 5:29

106 Lbs. Consolation First Round

Eli Thomas (Forbush, 38-6) won by injury default over Jonathan Hampton (Ledford, 29-19) Inj. 1:43

106 Lbs. Consolation Quarterfinals

Hayden Caldwell (Wheatmore, 45-11) won by decision over Eli Thomas (Forbush, 38-7) Dec 3-0