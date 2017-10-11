Posted on by

Starmount holds 2017 Homecoming


Staff Report

The 2017 Homecoming Court for Starmount includes, from left, Molly Maske, Sierra Reeves, Mick Moxley, Maggie Freed, Rhyne Stewart and Emma Freed.


Courtesy of Melanie Matthews

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Rams football team took on the East Wilkes Cardinals on Friday night in Boonville in front of a packed crowd. East Wilkes took a 52-7 win over Starmount.

Although the Rams were unable to come up with a win, it was Homecoming night. The 2017 Homecoming Queen for Starmount was Maggie Freed, while the attendants for each class were Emma Freed, Molly Maske, Rhyne Stewart and Sierra Reeves.

Freshmen Court Representatives:

Salem Finney, Emma Freed, Tanna Sagraves, Alison Vernon, and Treasure Wilds.

Sophomore Representatives:

Maleyah Ceasar, Molly Maske, Maggie Pardue, Destiny Ray, and Nadia Rucker.

Junior Representatives:

Tiffany Bell, Abbey Johnson, Juleigh Shore, Rhyne Stewart, and Kayla Vanhoy.

Senior Representatives:

Maggie Freed, Anna Pardue, Sierra Reeves, Lindsey St. John, and Dynesty Wood.


Courtesy of Melanie Matthews



