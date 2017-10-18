2017 Forbush High School homecoming court announced

The Forbush High School homecoming game will take place Friday at 7:30 p.m. in East Bend. During halftime, the 2017 homecoming queen will be crowned. The Falcons will play the Greyhounds of North Surry. The 2017 homecoming Court includes, seated, from left, sophomores Maggie Moncus, Sommer Gray, Morgan Beane, Ansleigh Reid, seniors Macey York, Monserrat Andrade, Hannah Davis, Olivia and Davis.; standing, from left, freshmen Ainsley Davis, Megan Smtih, Kylee Johnson, Caroline Montoya, juniors Alyssa Southern, Jasmine Williams, Haley Reinhardt, and Kayla Hennings.

