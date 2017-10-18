Posted on by

2017 Forbush High School homecoming court announced


The Forbush High School homecoming game will take place Friday at 7:30 p.m. in East Bend. During halftime, the 2017 homecoming queen will be crowned. The Falcons will play the Greyhounds of North Surry. The 2017 homecoming Court includes, seated, from left, sophomores Maggie Moncus, Sommer Gray, Morgan Beane, Ansleigh Reid, seniors Macey York, Monserrat Andrade, Hannah Davis, Olivia and Davis.; standing, from left, freshmen Ainsley Davis, Megan Smtih, Kylee Johnson, Caroline Montoya, juniors Alyssa Southern, Jasmine Williams, Haley Reinhardt, and Kayla Hennings.


Submitted photo

The Forbush High School homecoming game will take place Friday at 7:30 p.m. in East Bend. During halftime, the 2017 homecoming queen will be crowned. The Falcons will play the Greyhounds of North Surry. The 2017 homecoming Court includes, seated, from left, sophomores Maggie Moncus, Sommer Gray, Morgan Beane, Ansleigh Reid, seniors Macey York, Monserrat Andrade, Hannah Davis, Olivia and Davis.; standing, from left, freshmen Ainsley Davis, Megan Smtih, Kylee Johnson, Caroline Montoya, juniors Alyssa Southern, Jasmine Williams, Haley Reinhardt, and Kayla Hennings.

The Forbush High School homecoming game will take place Friday at 7:30 p.m. in East Bend. During halftime, the 2017 homecoming queen will be crowned. The Falcons will play the Greyhounds of North Surry. The 2017 homecoming Court includes, seated, from left, sophomores Maggie Moncus, Sommer Gray, Morgan Beane, Ansleigh Reid, seniors Macey York, Monserrat Andrade, Hannah Davis, Olivia and Davis.; standing, from left, freshmen Ainsley Davis, Megan Smtih, Kylee Johnson, Caroline Montoya, juniors Alyssa Southern, Jasmine Williams, Haley Reinhardt, and Kayla Hennings.
http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_homecoming2-copy.jpgThe Forbush High School homecoming game will take place Friday at 7:30 p.m. in East Bend. During halftime, the 2017 homecoming queen will be crowned. The Falcons will play the Greyhounds of North Surry. The 2017 homecoming Court includes, seated, from left, sophomores Maggie Moncus, Sommer Gray, Morgan Beane, Ansleigh Reid, seniors Macey York, Monserrat Andrade, Hannah Davis, Olivia and Davis.; standing, from left, freshmen Ainsley Davis, Megan Smtih, Kylee Johnson, Caroline Montoya, juniors Alyssa Southern, Jasmine Williams, Haley Reinhardt, and Kayla Hennings. Submitted photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

1:53 pm |    

YVEDDI hosts informational fair for seniors

YVEDDI hosts informational fair for seniors
9:30 am |    

Dance, photography highlight clean water

Dance, photography highlight clean water
2:19 pm |    

UPDATE: Fire at Boonville home remains under investigation

UPDATE: Fire at Boonville home remains under investigation
comments powered by Disqus