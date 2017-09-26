Starmount Rams outlast powerhouse Mount Airy

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Lady Rams volleyball team has once again shown just how much of a powerhouse team it is this season. Last week the Lady Rams took on Mount Airy in Boonville, and took a 3-1 win over the Lady Bears. The first set went to the Rams 26-24, the second set to the Bears 25-20, the third set to the Rams 25-14, and the fourth set to the Rams 25-18.

In the first set, the score resembled a see-saw as both teams failed to keep a substantial lead, which resulted in several ties. The Rams would finally be able to pull away from the Bears as the set approached set point. Starmount had a 24-21 lead before Mount Airy tied the score 24-24. Starmount was able to score the final two points courtesy of a kill by Taylor Wood, and a mistake by the Bears. The Rams took a 26-24 first-set win to cruise into the second set.

As things sometimes go, the Rams were unable to keep up the momentum from the first set. Mount Airy corrected its first set mistakes and took a 25-20 second-set win. Both teams battled till the end of the set, but the Bears were able to pull away to take the win.

In the third set, Starmount found its lost momentum and blew the Bears out of the water with a 25-14 win. Things started slow for the Rams as the Bears took an early lead. Mount Airy as able to take an 8-3 lead before the Rams started their uphill climb. Starmount’s Maggie Freed found a huge kill to give Starmount the push it needed to take a 9-8 lead over the Bears. From there things were smooth sailing for the Rams as they went on a scoring run to take a 20-10 lead. Wood and Chloe Ford gave the Rams a block that kept the momentum up until the Rams were able to put the second set away, 25-14.

In the fourth set, Starmount pushed its was to a 25-18 win to take the set 3-1 over the Bears. Freed, Wood, Ford and Callie Trivette showed off their offensive skills with several kills for Starmount.

With the win, Starmount moves to 11-3 overall.

Callie Trivette (9) goes up for a kill. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_DSC_0161.jpg Callie Trivette (9) goes up for a kill. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Maggie Freed had a strong offensive and defensive presence against Mount Airy. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_DSC_0182.jpg Maggie Freed had a strong offensive and defensive presence against Mount Airy. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple