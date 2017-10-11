Falcons sweep Walkertown on senior night

EAST BEND — Last week the Forbush volleyball team put on a clinic against Walkertown on senior night. Seniors Mackenzie Fulk and Davis Ann Wood were celebrated before the game for their contributions to the Forbush volleyball team. The Falcons maintained solid footing throughout the match as they took three wins, 25-9, 25-4, and 25-20.

Forbush (15-8, 7-2) was in the driver’s seat the whole game and never let up its pressure. In the first set, Colby Crater and Parkley Hennings put down several kills for the Falcons. While on defense, Fulk and Ebony Williams came up with perfect digs. Camryn Doub put down a kill which put the Falcons at a 19-8 lead over Walkertown.

From there Forbush had an easy run to 25 points. Wood came up with a kill on the outside to make the score 22-8, which was followed by another kill from Doub. Doub went up for a middle block to give the Falcons the set-winning point.

The second set was once again all about the Falcons as Forbush allowed only four points from its opponent. Fulk put down four aces for the Falcons and served eight balls to give Forbush an 8-2 lead. Wood was able to earn another kill from the strong side with a perfect set from Maggie Moncus. Williams had an unstoppable serve as she placed the ball perfectly to come up with three aces for the Falcons.

On the front line, Cathryn Prim earned a kill then a block to give Forbush a 22-3 lead. Sarah Hutchens put down a kill for the Falcons to continue the onslaught of kills against the Wolfpack. At the end of the set, Fulk put down the set winner with a kill from the outside to give Forbush a 25-4 win.

The final set was closer than the previous two as Walkertown started to fight its way back against the Falcons. Forbush was able to hold on against the Wolfpack to earn a 25-20 win and a sweep over Walkertown.

Forbush has two more regular season games for the 2017 season. The Falcons are on the road at West Stokes on Tuesday and Atkins on Thursday.

Colby Crater had several kills for the Falcons in their 3-0 win over Walkertown. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0083.jpg Colby Crater had several kills for the Falcons in their 3-0 win over Walkertown. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple It was senior night for the Falcons, with seniors Davis Ann Wood (16) and Mackenzie Fulk (2) being honored before the game. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0066.jpg It was senior night for the Falcons, with seniors Davis Ann Wood (16) and Mackenzie Fulk (2) being honored before the game. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple